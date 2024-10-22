Collaboration is key to delivering ambitious net-zero goals - Michael Ross

Strong leadership and vision will bring the more energy-efficient built environment we need, writes Michael Ross

As Scotland faces increasing economic challenges, the need for innovation and collaboration in public sector infrastructure has never been greater. The Scottish Government’s recent Programme for Government has highlighted its commitment to addressing climate change, with a strong focus on decarbonisation sector-wide. At hub South West Scotland, we are proud to play a crucial role in this transformative agenda, working alongside our public sector shareholders to deliver sustainable infrastructure that meets the needs of communities today and for future generations.

Decarbonisation, particularly within the built environment, has become a cornerstone of the government’s strategy. The construction industry contributes to 12 per cent of global carbon emissions and building energy use accounts for 20 per cent of Scotland’s annual emissions. The responsibility to reduce this impact lies in strong vision and leadership in delivering a more energy-efficient built environment. The government’s Heat in Buildings Bill and other initiatives, such as the New Build Heat Standard, signal a clear path forward.

Meeting these ambitious targets requires more than just policy; it demands action through strategic partnerships, innovation, and collective effort.

Collaboration is at the heart of the Scotland-wide hub programme (Scotland having five individual, but co-ordinated, hub companies). Our unique hub partnership model brings together the public and private sectors to design and deliver infrastructure projects that generate social and economic value. Moreover, this model brings the public sector together to collaborate and operate at a strategic programme level enabling strategies that derive efficient, cost effective and joined up solutions.

These partnerships are key to our success in responding to the Government’s decarbonisation agenda, particularly in housing and educational infrastructure.

We’ve already made significant progress. In the South West of Scotland, we’ve delivered nearly 1,000 affordable homes in partnership with local authorities. These homes are designed with sustainability in mind meeting robust heating and energy efficiency standards.

Schools are another critical area where our work is driving decarbonisation. We have now delivered over £680m of education estate including our first Passivhaus school. Our collaborative approach creates modern learning environments and ensures these spaces meet the highest sustainability benchmarks.

New build is not the only focus. Most buildings at the net zero deadline in 2045 will be existing buildings so retrofits and regenerations are key. This has been our focus for over a decade having won awards for multiple refurbishments of existing buildings including my old school, Marr College in Troon.

However, building sustainable infrastructure is only part of the challenge. Achieving decarbonisation requires tackling the skills shortage in the construction sector. We are actively working with local colleges and Developing the Young Workforce partners to ensure the next generation of skilled workers and SMEs are equipped to meet these new demands. This is something I am very focused on and very proud to be a non-executive board member for my local College.

The Programme for Government lays out ambitious targets: reducing emissions in buildings, and supporting local communities in their transition to net-zero. At hub South West, we are committed to playing our part in helping Scotland achieve these targets.

I spend a lot of my time working with participants at a strategic level developing net zero delivery plans, place making strategies and affordable housing heating strategies. My role at hub SW enables me to bring local authorities/ blue lights and NHS public sector participants together to collaborate on aspects like net zero. Our output focused approach, born from delivering close to £1 billion of projects, has enabled joined-up public sector exercises all saving money, saving time and working together. Exactly what's needed just now.

As we look ahead, the challenges posed by climate change, a growing skills gap, and economic uncertainty cannot be understated. But our commitment to decarbonisation is unwavering. By working together with our partners and communities, we can deliver high-quality, sustainable public infrastructure that drives Scotland towards its net-zero ambitions, creating a more resilient future for all.