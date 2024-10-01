Scottish legal giant with 700 staff unveils new managing partner and senior roles

“We need to recognise the challenges but also be confident about the opportunities and inherent advantages we have as an independent, Scotland-based firm” – Peter Lawson, chairman

One of Scotland’s largest law firms has appointed a new managing partner and unveiled two further senior appointments as part of its “ambitious growth strategy”.

Mark Ellis takes on the top role at Burness Paull, which employs more than 700 people, including 90 partners, across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow, and will work alongside Peter Lawson who continues as chairman.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis is said to bring “considerable management experience” to the role having led the firm’s highly-rated corporate finance team for the last six years. He also previously sat as an elected member of the firm’s governance and strategy board. Ellis, who specialises in private equity transactions and mergers and acquisitions, trained with legacy firm Burness before spending five years in London with City firms Hogan Lovells and Travers Smith. He returned to the Scottish firm as a partner in 2008.

Peter Lawson, Lindsay Wallace, Mark Ellis and Jill Moore of Burness Paull.

Burness Paull said its new managing partner would “continue to build on the successful growth strategy” led by Lawson, who has been re-elected for a third term as chair, and outgoing managing partner Tamar Tammes. Fee income and profit have both grown by more than 50 per cent since 2018. Total headcount now exceeds 700 after the firm - formed in 2012 through the merger of Burness and Paull and Williamsons - invested in strengthening core practice areas and diversified into new ones, such as cyber security, life sciences, immigration, rural business and family law.

Lawson said: “Mark has long been a leader within the firm, latterly as head of the corporate finance team which in recent years has cemented its preeminent position in the market. Like Tamar and I, he trained here and has a deep understanding of our independent culture and commitment to our people and clients.

“The revolutionary potential of generative AI, market consolidation, greater competition from non-traditional players, and wider economic volatility mean it is a time of considerable change for the legal industry. We need to recognise the challenges but also be confident about the opportunities and inherent advantages we have as an independent, Scotland-based firm.

“Mark’s qualities and track record mean he is ideally suited to take on the role of managing partner and I look forward to working with him to deliver our ambitious growth strategy. Our management remits will operate alongside our client work, not least because it’s our focus on clients which will continue to shape our strategy going forward.”

Burness Paull has appointed Mark Ellis as its new managing partner.

He added: “The firm is enormously grateful to Tamar for her exceptional leadership, energy and commitment over the last six years. During her time as managing partner, the firm has not only delivered strong financial growth but also made huge strides as we seek to become an evermore inclusive employer and responsible business. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Tamar’s expertise and experience as she takes on the position of head of international growth.”

Ellis said: “It’s an honour to be trusted by colleagues with the role of managing partner. I have spent the overwhelming majority of my career at Burness Paull and I care passionately about our firm, our people, and the quality of service we deliver for our clients.

“Independent law firms across the world continue to lead the market and my ambition is to ensure Burness Paull retains and enhances this standing. We have remarkable talent right across our firm and together we will continue to strengthen our offering and grow our business – building on our success to date.”

Outgoing managing partner Tammes added: “When I took over as managing partner in 2018, I said that a key part of our growth strategy would be to empower a new generation of leaders within the firm. Mark is a shining example of this, and I am proud to be passing on the mantle of managing partner to someone of his character and calibre.”

The firm has made two further senior appointments who will play a “key role” in supporting management. Lindsay Wallace, previously general counsel partner with responsibility for the firm’s governance and regulatory obligations, becomes head of sustainability - a newly created role.

Wallace, who will lead the delivery of the firm’s wide-ranging ESG (environmental, social and governance) strategy, will be succeeded as general counsel partner by Jill Moore. She has spent her entire career with Burness Paull, initially as a banking and finance lawyer before moving into the general counsel team where she spent six years as senior counsel for risk and data protection officer.

Ellis said: “To have two partners dedicated to leading our general counsel and sustainability functions demonstrates the importance we place on these areas of the firm. Our clients naturally expect the highest governance and regulatory standards, and we invest heavily in this area with a team made up of in-house lawyers focused on risk and regulation and specialists in anti-money laundering, conflict management and information security, overseen by the general counsel partner.”

