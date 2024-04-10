Historic Edinburgh legal firm unveils record round of promotions as partner count hits 52

Promoted staff at Lindsays with the firm’s managing partner Alasdair Cummings and chair Nina Taylor. Back row, left to right, Nicole Noble, Clare Wilson, Leanne Gordon, Rachel Holt, Kaman Au-Yeung, Samantha Miller, Scott Geekie. Front, from left, David Walker, Joanna Saigeon, Alasdair Cummings, Nina Taylor, Daniel Gorry.

Lindsays, the Edinburgh-based legal firm, has announced five new partners as its new chairperson takes up her post.

The firm, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Perth and Crieff and a history going back some 200 years, said it had promoted a record number of its lawyers to partner status. The latest appointments have been made in its commercial property, employment, rural, private client and risk and compliance departments in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

It takes Lindsays’ total number of partners to 52, up from 39 this time last year, prior to its merger with Tayside firm Miller Hendry. A further six lawyers have also been promoted across a number of departments and offices. The firm employs a total of 344 solicitors and staff.

The new chair of Lindsays has also taken up their post. As previously announced, family law partner Nina Taylor has succeeded Peter Tweedie, who retired as both chair and a partner in the corporate law team from March 31, although he will remain with the firm in a consultancy role.

Taylor said: “Lindsays has an enviable track record for recognising emerging talent in the legal profession and offering excellent opportunities to progress. Having started as an associate with the firm, I am proof of that and believe strongly in ensuring others have those same chances.”

The five lawyers promoted to partner are Clare Wilson, Daniel Gorry, David Walker, Leanne Gordon and Nicole Noble. The other six promotions are Scott Geekie, Rachel Holt, Joanna Saigeon, Kaman Au-Yeung, Sally MacLean and Samantha Miller.

Managing partner Alasdair Cummings said: “To provide the high calibre advice that we strive to share with the people and businesses with whom we work, we need good people in our team. These latest promotions highlight our commitment to not only recruiting the right people, but offering them the opportunities to develop their careers with Lindsays.