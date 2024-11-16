Scottish legal firms must take risks to maximise opportunities offered by AI

Artificial intelligence is fast becoming essential for maintaining competitiveness in business

The legal profession is experiencing a profound transformation as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates worldwide. AI is reshaping back-office functions like document processing, research automation, and data management, allowing firms to streamline routine tasks and enhance accuracy. According to McKinsey’s latest findings, nearly 72 per cent of global organisations have adopted AI in some capacity, with professional services firms seeing significant efficiency gains as AI becomes essential for maintaining competitiveness.

Leading firms such as Allen & Overy and Wilson Sonsini are setting the pace, using AI not just to drive efficiency but to rethink their entire operational models. Although much of AI’s impact remains in back-office functions, its potential for transforming client interactions is increasingly clear. As clients demand faster, seamless digital services, law firms are realising that AI isn’t merely a cost-saving measure - it’s a strategic tool to improve service quality, responsiveness, and the overall client experience.

Scotland is well-positioned to lead this AI-driven change within the legal sector. Initiatives like the Law Society of Scotland’s LawscotTech platform are actively fostering partnerships between law firms and tech innovators to develop solutions that are both smart and compliant. Scotland’s legal tech ecosystem is further bolstered by communities like CodeBase and FinTech Scotland, which encourage collaboration, and programs like Addleshaw Goddard’s AG Elevate accelerator, which equips ambitious tech firms with the legal support and mentorship they need to scale effectively.

However, for Scotland to fully capitalise on these strengths, it must adopt a more ambitious approach to AI and technology adoption. During my time in Silicon Valley, I saw first-hand how a high appetite for risk and experimentation can fuel rapid growth and innovation. This willingness to take calculated risks, though not always easy, allowed companies to test, refine, and deploy solutions at a speed that led to substantial gains. For Scotland’s legal sector to achieve similar results, firms need to foster a similar mindset. Embracing a proactive approach to experimentation and collaboration with tech companies is crucial for staying competitive and realising the full potential of technologies.

Scotland’s tech ecosystem is already home to companies pushing the legal sector forward. Amiqus, for example, works with firms like Thorntons and Burness Paull to simplify regulatory compliance and streamline identity verification, and know-your-customer processes. Legado, meanwhile, partners with Co-op Legal Services - the largest provider of probate and estate administration in England and Wales - enabling firms to manage sensitive client information more effectively and enhance the overall client experience.

The potential for Scotland’s legal sector to lead in AI-driven professional services is substantial. The tools, talent, and foundational infrastructure are in place, but achieving true transformation requires a shift in perspective. By prioritising AI and innovation and by embracing a Silicon Valley-inspired appetite for risk, Scotland’s legal community can set new standards in efficiency and client service, building a global reputation as a leader in digital transformation.

The future of legal services belongs to those willing to innovate and push boundaries. Scotland’s law firms and tech partners are in a unique position to lead this charge - but they must be prepared to take bold steps if they are to fully realise this opportunity.