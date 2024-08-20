How tech incubator Codebase has found a way to reach would-be entrepreneurs anywhere in Scotland

“We are excited to team up with The Open University around world-class learning and innovation, and ultimately to drive entrepreneurial and start-up activity” – Yasmin Sulaiman, CodeBase

Scottish tech incubator CodeBase has teamed up with The Open University to boost learning opportunities and accelerate start-up and entrepreneurial activity north of the Border.

As part of the tie-up, distance learning pioneer The Open University (OU) will partner with CodeBase’s Techscaler initiative - the Scottish Government’s tech start-up support programme which is run by the incubator. Through the use of open learning, the partnership will make “content and learning accessible at any time”, while there will also be a focus on diversity and inclusion, the organisations noted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CodeBase runs multiple programmes nationwide, including the UK government-funded LawtechUK, EnergyTech Bridge with Opportunity North East, and Industry Bridge with Barclays Eagle Labs.

Susan Stewart (The Open University), Yasmin Sulaiman (CodeBase) and Jane Grant (The Open University).

Yasmin Sulaiman of CodeBase said: “We are excited to team up with The Open University around world-class learning and innovation, and ultimately to drive entrepreneurial and start-up activity. Importantly, we also share the OU’s ethos around opportunities for all irrespective of background or geography.”

The Open University was founded in 1969 to give those who had missed out on attending traditional universities the opportunity to experience high quality degree-level learning. With almost 200,000 registered students and a network of more than 5,000 tutors, the OU has welcomed in excess of 2.2 million students since its inception.

Jane Grant, deputy director, external engagement and partnerships at The Open University in Scotland, said: “This partnership demonstrates our strong commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Scotland by adding unique expertise and collaboration to our existing offer of courses and programmes such as Open Business Creator Fund. Having access to the Techscaler initiative will open up exciting opportunities for our learners and the wider community and notably support our nation’s next generation of entrepreneurs.”