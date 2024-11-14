The Law Society of Scotland has marked a historic milestone with a record number of solicitors being formally admitted to the profession in a single day, reflecting the strength and diversity of the legal sector.

Law Society of Scotland president Susan Murray presented certificates of enrolment to 127 new solicitors during two ceremonies held at Edinburgh’s historic Signet Library. The total trumped the previous admissions record, set in March last year when 80 solicitors formally joined the profession.

Murray said: “I would like to wish many congratulations to our new colleagues who have been admitted. Our recent admission numbers show that Scotland’s legal sector stands in a strong position. This is exciting for two reasons; it shows that employers are feeling confident about the demand for legal services, now and into the future, and that new legal talent is choosing to train in Scots law and join the Scottish legal workforce.”

The Law Society’s chief executive Diane McGiffen added: “It’s been a delight to welcome new solicitors, family, friends and supporters to celebrate this milestone. Solicitors work so hard for so many years before they get to this stage. It’s wonderful to see the strength and health of the profession reflected in the many areas of practice that today’s new solicitors are already working in.”

Guest speaker for the dual ceremonies was Paul Gostelow, who is a director at Baker Gostelow Family Law. He said: “It is vital you bring who you are, what is important to you and what you stand for into your professional lives. You can’t do this job any other way. The profession is only better for you bringing who you are into it.