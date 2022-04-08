Scottish e-commerce specialist Optiseller on recruitment drive after strong growth

The firm said it was continuing its ambitious growth plans with the appointment of Kamal Patel as technical lead, Tricia Wilson as marketing manager and Laura Cassidy as content marketing specialist.

Bosses said plans were in place to expand the team further over the next year and beyond.

The firm offers a range of software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools to help online retailers optimise their data and online presence.

Among the hires at Optiseller, Tricia Wilson has been appointed marketing manager.

Patel is said to possess a strong technical background, having worked for the likes of Nortel Network, Reuters and Goldman Sachs, as well as holding a key position as head of IT at Hamilton Capital before starting his own software consulting business.

Wilson, Optiseller’s new marketing manager, is a search engine optimisation (SEO), marketing and data specialist, who has previously worked with Yard, Tangible and Bigmouthmedia (Digitas).

She said: “I started my career working as an SEO account manager within Bigmouthmedia where I discovered my love for digital marketing before moving on to end-to-end digital campaigns and web builds at Tangible. There, I grew my knowledge around more traditional marketing models.

“It’s a very exciting time for data and e-commerce and I’m delighted to be joining such an ambitious company and passionate team.”

Cassidy, who hails from Atlanta, Georgia, and moved to Scotland almost a decade ago, added: “Content and design are my passion and I am excited to put these skills to action with a company with such positive ethos.”

