E-commerce specialist Optiseller teams up with Stirling Uni for graduate apprentice programme

Graduate apprentices work for their employer whilst studying and developing their skills at university.

Two University of Stirling students are now working with the e-commerce data outfit and studying for their BSc graduate apprenticeship in data science. The students, Graeme Lavery and Duncan Hayward, are being supported by Optiseller’s head of data, Jamie McLaughlin.

Optiseller is enthusiastic about the partnership and sees scope for it to expand.

Part of the University of Stirling campus in the shadow of the National Wallace Monument. Picture: John McPake

Head of HR, Louise Findlay, said: “Learning and development is one of our key focuses and the graduate apprenticeships in data science give us the opportunity to provide invaluable work experience whilst supporting our people to achieve additional qualifications.

“We are excited for Graeme and Duncan to expand their knowledge and experience through this course. They will be given the opportunity to learn how to collect, manage and analyse fast-moving data working alongside our experts, and we hope they grow and develop within the company for years to come."

Mario Kolberg, senior lecturer in computing science and course director at the University of Stirling, added: “University of Stirling graduates will play a key role in supporting the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and this programme provides a route into education for many, while offering employers such as Optiseller opportunities to upskill and develop existing or attract new talent, ready to make a positive impact in their company and the Scottish economy.”

Graduate apprenticeships were introduced by the Scottish Government to enhance workforce skills through graduate-level qualifications.

