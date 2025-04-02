Leith restaurant campaign is a ‘Shore’ thing for Edinburgh’s waterfront

Some of the biggest names in Scottish hospitality have come together for the first time to showcase Edinburgh’s waterfront in Leith as Scotland’s premier dining destination.

Home to three Michelin stars, a new Michelin Bib Gourmand and a two AA Rosette restaurant onboard Scotland’s only five-star luxury floating hotel, the coastal Edinburgh neighbourhood now boasts more fine dining restaurants than anywhere else in the country.

The historic Port of Leith is also home to the UK’s first vertical distillery, the world-famous Royal Yacht Britannia; and a wide variety of top restaurants brimming with the best fish and seafood landed around the shores of Scotland.

The new campaign is being backed by Leith’s Michelin-starred chefs, Tom Kitchin; Martin Wishart; and Heron’s Sam York; as well as Roberta Hall-McCarron from The Little Chartroom and Bib Gourmand-awarded Ardfern; Fingal Hotel’s The Lighthouse Restaurant; and Barry Bryson’s newly opened Barry Fish.

(L-R): Martin Wishart (Restaurant Martin Wishart); Ian Stirling, Founder/Co CEO (Port of Leith Distillery); Mark Alston (Executive Chef, Fingal Hotel & The Royal Yacht Britannia); Roberta Hall-McCarron (The Little Chartroom/Ardfern/Eleanore); Barry Bryson (Barry Fish); Andrea Sendon Alonso (Restaurant Chef, Fingal Hotel); Sam Yorke (Heron) & Tom Kitchin (The Kitchin).

The Port of Leith Distillery is also taking the dining experience to new heights in Edinburgh's historic whisky district with its top floor bar and restaurant, which enjoys elevated panoramic views of the Shore, the Edinburgh skyline and the water beyond.

To mark the arrival of spring and with Easter just around the corner, the group of seven chefs and restaurants are joining forces to attract even more local diners to Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront in Leith, as well as food lovers travelling to the city from other parts of Scotland, the rest of the UK and from around the world.

Commenting on the new Leith restaurant campaign, Tom Kitchin said: “Edinburgh’s waterfront has definitely earned its reputation as a world class restaurant destination over recent years, so I’m really excited to be teaming up with other top chefs and venues around the Shore to help reach an even wider local, national and international audience.”

Martin Wishart, added: “The Shore area of Leith has developed so much in the 25 years since opening the restaurant. The quality and range of restaurants and bars in this coastal neighbourhood is outstanding. It’s a pleasure to be in the company of such a wide range of talented chefs.”

Permanently berthed in Edinburgh’s historic Port of Leith, luxury floating hotel Fingal has quickly established itself as a world-class foodie destination with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco ocean liner elegance. Fingal’s The Lighthouse Restaurant boasts two AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

Chief Executive of Fingal Hotel and The Royal Yacht Britannia, Franck Bruyère, said: “We’re continuing to enhance the dining experience for our guests following the expansion of our award-winning restaurant. We’re also building on Fingal’s reputation for culinary excellence by showcasing only the best Scottish seasonal produce. Fingal’s galley team aims to create the finest quality Scottish menus that are bursting with seasonal flavours.

“"In addition, and new for 2025, Fingal’s original Bridge is being developed into a thoughtfully designed new private dining experience, offering a tailored and immersive gastronomic journey for guests, inspired by Fingal’s working life at sea."

Re-launched in 2019, Fingal was developed and is managed by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is opening a new world-class visitor centre and retail experience in Leith in spring 2025 to elevate its visitor journey. The enhanced visitor centre will incorporate ‘never before seen’ images and films, setting the scene of the Royal Yacht’s rich history, giving visitors an enhanced sense of arrival before stepping aboard the Yacht itself.

Acclaimed Scottish chef Barry Bryson recently opened the doors to his first independent fish restaurant in February, bringing a fresh addition to the menu of venues on the Shore.

Barry Bryson said: “With Barry Fish, it was always about finding a site in Leith, but never did I imagine we would be opening in such an amazing location as the Shore. Our dining experience is designed for everyone. We are not a special occasion restaurant, but we do want to be a special restaurant. It's about creating something that fits well with a community of diners - that’s who I am.”