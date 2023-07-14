Society president John Dixon hit the opening shot with the old-style ball, which was part of a set gifted by Lanarkshire-based Neil Hunter, who, has been making them for a number of years.
“This is probably the first time that a feathery golf ball has been hit on Leith Links in the last 160 years,” said Dixon.
“With the advent of the gutta percha ball in the 19th century, golf balls could be mass produced and feathery golf balls became obsolete. It has a very different feel from the modern ball.”
Robin Miller, secretary of Leith Rules Golf Society added: “Golf was played on Leith Links back as far as the 16th century. It’s good to have had the opportunity to recreate a little bit of that history.”