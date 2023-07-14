All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures

Golf history recreated on Leith Links

Golf history was recreated on Leith Links when an 18th century style of feathery golf ball was played at the start of Leith Rules Golf Society’s match against Bruntsfield Short Hole Golf Club.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:46 BST
 Comment
Leith Rules Golf Society president John Dixon shows off the feathery ball he hit at Leith Links.Leith Rules Golf Society president John Dixon shows off the feathery ball he hit at Leith Links.
Leith Rules Golf Society president John Dixon shows off the feathery ball he hit at Leith Links.

Society president John Dixon hit the opening shot with the old-style ball, which was part of a set gifted by Lanarkshire-based Neil Hunter, who, has been making them for a number of years.

“This is probably the first time that a feathery golf ball has been hit on Leith Links in the last 160 years,” said Dixon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With the advent of the gutta percha ball in the 19th century, golf balls could be mass produced and feathery golf balls became obsolete. It has a very different feel from the modern ball.”

Robin Miller, secretary of Leith Rules Golf Society added: “Golf was played on Leith Links back as far as the 16th century. It’s good to have had the opportunity to recreate a little bit of that history.”

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.