Golf history was recreated on Leith Links when an 18th century style of feathery golf ball was played at the start of Leith Rules Golf Society’s match against Bruntsfield Short Hole Golf Club.

Leith Rules Golf Society president John Dixon shows off the feathery ball he hit at Leith Links.

Society president John Dixon hit the opening shot with the old-style ball, which was part of a set gifted by Lanarkshire-based Neil Hunter, who, has been making them for a number of years.

“This is probably the first time that a feathery golf ball has been hit on Leith Links in the last 160 years,” said Dixon.

“With the advent of the gutta percha ball in the 19th century, golf balls could be mass produced and feathery golf balls became obsolete. It has a very different feel from the modern ball.”