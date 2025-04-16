Cruden Homes partners with Senior Moves and Glenmore Mobility to support downsizing at The Avenue, Barnton

Award winning house builder, Cruden Homes has partnered with The Senior Move Partnership and Glenmore Mobility to provide tailored support for residents moving into The Avenue.

Award winning house builder, Cruden Homes has partnered with The Senior Move Partnership and Glenmore Mobility to provide tailored support for residents moving into The Avenue, an exclusive development of luxury retirement apartments and villas in the sought-after suburb of Barnton, Edinburgh. These partnerships aim to simplify the downsizing process, ensuring a smooth and stress-free transition for homeowners as they settle into their new community.

The Senior Move Partnership provides tailored relocation services designed to make moving as smooth and stress-free as possible. Through an exclusive offer with Cruden Homes, prospective buyers can receive a complimentary two-hour consultation (worth £250) to help plan their move with expert guidance.

Their team offers comprehensive support, including downsizing assistance, decluttering, and 3D floor planning to help residents visualise their new space. They also take care of administrative tasks such as closing utility accounts, updating addresses, and providing removals—ensuring every detail is managed seamlessly.

The Avenue, Barnton

Neil Bishop, General Manager at The Senior Move Partnership, said: “Whilst every move is different—requiring various services and support—our suite of solutions helps us provide reassuring support and action that helps the homeowner prepare for their move, as well as the support needed on the day and settling in to their new home. We provide a hand to hold, working with you at your speed to achieve a comfortable relocation.”

In addition, Glenmore Mobility, a trusted local business with showrooms in Edinburgh and Bathgate, provides a wide range of mobility products to enhance residents' comfort and independence. From bespoke grab rails and shower seats to electric furniture, Glenmore Mobility offers in-home assessments to tailor solutions to individual needs.

With a growing number of over-55s seeking homes that better suit their evolving lifestyles, the demand for high-quality retirement housing is rising. However, the market has been slow to respond, leaving many older homeowners in large family homes due to a lack of suitable alternatives.

The Avenue is designed to bridge this gap, offering sophisticated, modern living for individuals aged 55 and above. With stylish shared spaces, a strong sense of community, and practical support services including a 24-hour concierge, The Avenue provides a seamless transition to a more comfortable and fulfilling lifestyle - making downsizing an exciting new chapter rather than a challenge.