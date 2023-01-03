Two brothers who have recently been highly ranked in The World’s Strongest Man contest are set to revamp their “state-of-the-art” strength-training centre in the Highlands thanks to major investment by a Scottish fitness brand.

Tom Stoltman – who has just been named The World’s Strongest Man for the second year in a row – and his brother Luke, who ranked seventh and was named Europe’s Strongest Man in 2021 – have signed a two-year deal with Giffnock-based Primal, which they say is one of the fitness industry’s fastest-growing manufacturers of premium strength equipment. The brothers will serve as official brand ambassadors throughout 2023/24.

Primal, which says its mission is to equip everybody to discover their true potential and has worked with clients including Celtic Football Club , JD Gyms and UFC Gyms to create bespoke fitness and strength facilities, will design and fully kit out the facility, located in the Stoltmans’ native Invergordon. The fitness studio was launched by the pair as their first such venture in 2018, and they say it is the only facility of its kind in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Primal will support the brothers as they train for upcoming competitions as well as multiple world records attempts, including Luke’s bid at a 230-kilogram log press and Tom’s challenge on the current deadlift record.

Entrepreneurial strongmen brothers Luke (top) and Tom Stoltman – who have just come seventh and top respectively in The World’s Strongest Man competition. Picture: contributed.

The duo claim to be the only brothers to both reach the finals of the The World’s Strongest Man competition, and Tom – six foot eight and weighing 190kg (about 30 stone) – is said to be only the tenth person to win the title twice. He said: “When Luke and I were first getting into the sport, there weren’t any professional strength centres in our hometown, so we had to become inventive in our training – finding boulders on the local beach to practise our stone lifts.

“Fast-forward to the present day, and we’re working alongside one of the industry’s best premium fitness brands, Primal, to design our very own inclusive health and fitness centre in Invergordon. We want this to be a landmark in the Scottish Highlands, a place where future champions are born and where people can come to realise their own potential.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community

Luke added: “Our local community holds a very special place in our hearts. They have supported us in getting to where we are today and this strength centre is our way of giving back. None of this would be possible without the support of Primal. Having its team on board to support our journey will make a massive difference to what we can achieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Primal says its services range from designing and fitting out commercial and bespoke home gyms to creating custom equipment, flooring and platforms, with each piece of its equipment designed by founder and boss Steven Rinaldi.

He said: “2023 is set to be a big year for our brand. Tom and Luke are two of the most well-known and successful strength athletes in the world – true powerhouses within their industry. They have an incredible story, battling the odds to reach the highest level of their sport.