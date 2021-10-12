Outlander star Paul Donnelly opens boxing concept gym BXNG

The gym features state-of-the-art equipment.

BXNG, in Milngavie, will feature state of the art equipment from Primal Strength, and will offer one-to-one boxing training and small group fitness classes such as Brazilian jiu-jitsu, strength and conditioning, plus mini taster sessions for children.

The ethos of the gym is all about community and creating a safe space for members. And to coincide with the opening Paul has launched his own charity In Your Corner that will fund and offer free classes and bespoke training programmes for victims of domestic abuse and youngsters suffering from anxiety or who have been victims of bullying.

In Your Corner will work hand in hand with charity partners Women’s Aid and Back Onside to identify individuals who would benefit from expert training from the BXNG coaching team.

Paul said: “We are absolutely delighted to get BXNG Glasgow officially opened and launched. We have been working tirelessly over the past year to recruit the right team and ensure our programmes are exactly where we want them to be.

“There is nothing quite like this in the local area or in the city, and feedback from locals so far has been incredible. So much so that we have a waiting list for members already and we can't wait to see people coming through the doors to train in our one of a kind, friendly community focussed gym."

The gym will work with several charities.

Angela Devine, chief executive of Glasgow Women’s Aid said: “Glasgow Women’s Aid is very pleased to be working alongside Paul, In Your Corner and BXNG gym to provide safe spaces for our survivors to exercise, learn self-defence, and feel safe doing so. It’s a great initiative and will benefit so many.”

Founder of Back Onside, Libby Emmerson said: “Back Onside is excited and looking forward to a great partnership with In Your Corner which can provide a safe place to exercise and workout for our clients who are struggling with their mental health and in need of somewhere to exercise.”

The gym opens on Thursday 21 October.