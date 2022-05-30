Scotsman Tom Stoltman has defended his title as the World’s Strongest Man and come out on top, winning the crown for the second time on Sunday May 29th.

Stoltman overtook both Ukraine's Oleksii Novikov and the United States’ Martins Licis in the final two events of the competition, which took place in Sacramento, California. Licis came second, while Nosikov took third place.

"To do it once is unbelievable," Stoltman told USA TODAY Sports on Sunday. "Back to back? Almost unheard of."

Stoltman is just the tenth competitor to ever win the title twice and became the first Scot ever to win the competition last year. No one has won consecutive titles since American Brian Shaw in 2015 and 2016.

The final event was Stoltman’s signature event, the Atlas Stones. He thanked his team for keeping him focused until the end and told USA Today that having his wife of seven years, Sinead, with him made it extra special.

What is Tom Stoltman’s age?

Nicknamed the Albatross and King of the Stones, Stoltman celebrated his 28th birthday the day after he claimed the title for the second time, making him 28 years old as of Monday May 30th.

At a height of 2.03 metres (6 foot eight inches), Stoltman has competed in powerlifting and deadlifting professionally for several years, earning various personal and international records.

What is Tom Stoltman’s net worth?

Stoltman keeps his financials largely private, but is believed to have a net worth of $2.4 million based on his career earnings. Success seems to run in his family, as he is the younger brother of Luke Stoltman, the 2021 Europe's Strongest Man and five-time Scotland's Strongest Man.

