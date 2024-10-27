BrewDog founder James Watt announces engagement to former Made in Chelsea reality TV star

James Watt - the founder of beer giant BrewDog - has announced his engagement

Reality star Georgia Toffolo has announced she became engaged to BrewDog founder James Watt while on holiday in Greece.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 30, hailed the proposal as the “best moment of my life so far” as she shared the news on Instagram with a series of photographs.

Georgia Toffolo and BrewDog boyfriend James Watt are devastated over the sudden death of his father | Getty Images

In the images, Toffolo can be seen beaming at the camera and she shows off a large engagement ring beside Watt.

“James asked me to marry him - it really was the best moment of my life so far”, she wrote in her social media post.

“I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife. @brewdogjames.”

She continued: “Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing.

“I love you forever and the magical life we’re building.”

The couple had been on holiday in Greece with family members to celebrate Toffolo’s recent 30th birthday.

Watt shared similar photos to his Instagram to announce the news, writing: “She said yes! With an abundance of smiles, happiness, love & family @georgiatoffolo & I got engaged on Friday in Greece.”

Founder of BrewDog, James Watt, at his home in London. Picture: Ed Hill/PA Media Assignments | PA

In a message to Toffolo, he added: “Georgia – I am so grateful that we managed to find each other and even more grateful to be building our lives together.”

Fellow reality star Ferne McCann was among those who responded, writing: “Wowwww congratulations darling”.

Toffolo won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, and during the series formed a close friendship with Stanley Johnson, father of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

She returned to the jungle in 2023 for the ITV all-star spin-off series, I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, in which former contestants battled it out to become the first I’m A Celebrity legend.