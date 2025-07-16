Scotland’s largest speculative industrial letting in three decades sealed at Glasgow Airport estate

“The deals mark a major milestone for Westway and for Canmoor’s speculative development programme”

A deal has been signed for what is believed to be Scotland’s largest speculative industrial and logistics letting in three decades.

The agreement is one of two announced by development and asset manager Canmoor Asset Management for two new, speculatively developed buildings, totalling almost 300,000 square feet at Westway, next to Glasgow Airport.

The UK government has signed a long lease on Westway 200, a 202,862 sq ft unit, which was completed in early July. The deal is understood to be the largest speculative industrial and logistics letting north of the Border in around three decades.

Meanwhile, Westway 90, extending to 88,017 sq ft, has been let at practical completion in April this year to sustainable packaging technology company Pulpex, under a 20-year lease. The building will be used by the company as the location for its first commercial-scale fibre bottle manufacturing facility, which was announced in February.

The deals are said to mark a major milestone for Westway and for Canmoor’s speculative development programme. Bosses said strong demand for the developments and the continued strength of the market in the west of Scotland underscored Canmoor’s commitment to speculative development at the estate.

Westway is ranked as one of Scotland’s premier industrial estates, providing direct access to junction 28 of the M8 motorway, via the recently opened Barnwell Street Bridge, as well as easy connectivity to Glasgow Airport and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS).