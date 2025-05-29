Restrictions due to work on the Woodside viaducts in Glasgow are expected to continue to 2027

Long-running roadworks which have already slowed motorway traffic through Glasgow to a crawl for four years may not now be completed until 2027, The Scotsman has learned.

Complex repairs to the Woodside viaducts on the M8 just north of the city centre have been extended multiple times, first to 2023, then 2024 and are now officially due to be finished next year.

The outer two lanes of the Woodside viaduct have been closed for safety since March. | Amey

However, a roads industry source said this may be further pushed back to early 2027, meaning that 150,000 drivers a day will be restricted to two lanes in each direction rather than the normal four along with a 40mph limit for a total of six years.

The project to prop up the 55-year-old viaducts’ supports while they are refurbished has taken longer than planned because some sections of the structure are in a much worse condition than expected, which led to the outer lanes being closed.

The scheme which is estimated to cost £126-152 million has been made more complex by the proximity of Glasgow Subway tunnels.

Underground gas, water and electric cables and pipes have been found that were not shown on plans.

The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency, which is in charge of the upgrade, has said the impact of a “large number of previously identified risks” on the completion date was being assessed.

The Automobile Association motoring group said the work was taking too long and must be accelerated.

AA president Edmund King said: “The M8 is an essential link, not only to Glasgow but the whole of Scotland.

“Whilst we understand the Woodside viaducts work is essential, the road is also essential to 150,000 vehicles per day.

“The repairs must be given greater priority as the delays and congestion will be costing millions of pounds and greatly inconveniencing drivers.

“Surely with the advances in engineering, the works should not be taking this long.”

Glasgow Labour MSP Pauline McNeill, who is due to raise the issue in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, said: “This is a complex project and the work is impressive but we must have clarity on whether this is on track - motorists have seen delays as part of their daily commute since 2021.

“I hope Transport Secretary [Fiona Hyslop] will ensure the Scottish Government is pulling out the stops to prevent further delay.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Due to the level of complexity of the Woodside viaducts, a cost range and indicative completion dates were published in May 2024.

“Transport Scotland and Amey [which maintains the road] continue to work to deliver the project as safely and as quickly as possible whilst aiming to minimise disruption and motorway restrictions and ensure the safety of the travelling public.

“A large number of previously identified risks, such as delays with piling around the Subway tunnel and uncharted obstructions have been more clearly understood recently.

“Transport Scotland and Amey are considering the complexity of these issues and the impact they may have on completion dates and cost of the project.

“Once certainty of any changes to the project timeline and cost range are known, we will notify the public at the earliest opportunity.