Workers are set to strike at one of Scotland’s busiest airports this summer in a decision that threatens to cause major disruption for travellers.

About 100 workers at Glasgow Airport will take action as union Unite’s pay dispute with the terminal’s owners escalates.

The industrial action is set to take place from 6am on Thursday, July 24 to 5.59am on Saturday, July 26.

Workers include airport ambassadors, airside support officers, engineers and managers.

The trade union revealed that despite repeated offers to restart negotiations in an attempt to resolve the pay dispute, Unite has been informed that no new pay offer will be made to the workers.

Unite said it had been left with “no option” but to announce the strike dates.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Summer strike action is now inevitable unless Glasgow Airport’s new owners come to their senses. We will support our members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Glasgow Airport Limited made £40.65 million in its latest recorded accounts.

AviAlliance, a subsidiary of PSP Investments, acquired AGS Airports, which includes Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Southampton airports, in a £1.53 billion deal in January.

Last week, 98.7 per cent of Unite members at Glasgow Airport Limited backed industrial action to secure a better pay offer after rejecting a basic 4 per cent pay rise.

Swissport workers remain in dispute

More than 100 Swissport workers remain in a dispute over working rotas and work-life balance, plus health and safety concerns. The workers provide ground handling services to many major airlines, including ticketing and baggage handling.

A consultative ballot on a new offer made by Swissport to address these outstanding issues has been put to the workforce.

The ballot ends on July 14. If this offer is rejected, Unite say they will move to open a full industrial action ballot.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said: “Glasgow Airport Limited is making the lowest pay offer despite it being the most profitable company at the airport. It is the only company escalating a dispute and they seem to be spoiling for a fight rather than trying to resolve the dispute.”

Meanwhile, Unite confirmed it has now successfully negotiated a pay deal covering 250 ICTS central search workers at Glasgow Airport.

The workers, who deal with passengers directly in the security search area and process them for flights, have secured a basic pay increase of 5 per cent.

The ICTS deal means that disputes involving around 740 workers have been successfully resolved through negotiation at Glasgow Airport.

This includes around 300 Menzies Aviation workers securing a pay deal, which includes a 4 per cent minimum increase for new starters and up to 10 per cent for workers, depending on grades.

A total of 50 Falck firefighters who perform fire safety functions at the airport also accepted a basic wage increase of 4.5 per cent. There have been wage wins for more than 140 workers based at Glasgow airport employed by ABM and OCS.

A spokesperson for AGS Airports, which owns and manages Glasgow Airport, said: “We are extremely disappointed with Unite’s decision to serve notice of industrial action.

“We have been in talks with Unite since March during which time we have made several improved and fair offers against a backdrop of a challenging operating environment.

“We have tabled an offer of 4%, which represents an above-inflation pay increase.

“Despite reaching agreement with 80% of our staff across AGS Airports over pay, our offer has been rejected by 75 members of staff at Glasgow Airport who, through Unite, have informed us they wish to embark on strike action.