Fledgling cooperage business founded by third-generation master coopers doubles up
A company established just two years ago to trade and repair oak casks for the Scotch whisky industry has made it a double.
Westway Cooperage is doubling the size of its premises at Canmoor’s Westway development, next to Glasgow Airport, to accommodate a growing workforce and order book for 2024. The firm was established by brothers Jamie, Andrew and Stephen Reilly. They are third-generation master coopers, with their family having been in the cooperage industry since 1961.
The business is now expanding into two units at Westway, taking its overall floorspace to some 9,400 square feet after agreeing a new ten-year lease. The expansion is designed to bolster the ongoing growth of the firm, which now employs 14 staff, including eight coopers and an apprentice.
Director Jamie Reilly said: “2024 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for Westway Cooperage. Our strategic investment in additional space paves the way for the expansion in our cask repair capacity for our key client base. Westway remains our ideal location, providing the flexibility needed for growth.”
Gregor King, Canmoor’s asset manager at Westway, added: “The growing appeal of Westway reflects our commitment to improving existing buildings and developing best-in-class industrial space. We expect to be making further announcements about new lettings in the near future. Construction work is also progressing well on Westway 90 and Westway 200, our two brand new speculative sheds, which will bring an additional 300,000 square feet of high quality industrial/logistics space to the park.”
