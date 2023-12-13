Scotland's chief entrepreneur Mark Logan recognised with top honorary award

Robert Gordon University said the former Skyscanner executive has had a stellar career in business and entrepreneurship.

Mark Logan, chief entrepreneurial advisor to the Scottish Government, has a career spanning more than 30 years. He is also a professor of computing science at the University of Glasgow and a senior enterprise fellow at the University of Strathclyde. In 2022, he was admitted as a fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh for his contribution to Scotland’s technology industry.

The former Skyscanner executive was awarded his honorary degree from Robert Gordon University (RGU) this week during a festive graduation ceremony. Steve Olivier, principal and vice-chancellor, said: “Mark has had a stellar career in business and entrepreneurship and I’m delighted that Robert Gordon University is recognising him and his achievements. His work in female entrepreneurship particularly has been a source of inspiration for the university and our embedded culture of innovation and curiosity has been greatly enhanced by his contribution.”

Logan was integral in the growth and success of Skyscanner, one of Europe's most successful technology companies, where he was chief operating officer and responsible for its general management prior to the firm’s £1 billion-plus sale in 2016. In 2022, he was appointed as chief entrepreneur by the Scottish Government, the first role of its kind.