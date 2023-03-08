Five female trailblazers from Scotland have been announced as being among winners of Innovate UK’s Women in Innovation Awards.

Some 50 winners altogether have today – International Women’s Day, the theme of which this year is “embracing equity” – been honoured by the initiative aiming to boost the number of women entrepreneurs, and recognising those developing novel solutions to major social, environmental and economic challenges. Each winner will benefit from a £50,000 grant, one-to-one business coaching, and a suite of networking, role modelling, and training opportunities.

The Scottish names comprise Divia Bhatnagar, from Edinburgh, co-founder of Medical Intelligence Group, who has developed a 3D foot scanner to prevent and monitor life-threatening diabetic foot ulcers from a patient’s home, and Iris Quasar Grunwald, from Newport-on-Tay, co-founder of Nvention, who has designed a novel flow sensor device that regulates and measures the flow of liquid and gases in pipes and tubes.

Also on the list is Monika Tomecka, from Falkirk, a biomedical scientist and founder of UFraction8, focused on producing meat products through protein cells rather than from animals; and Lucy Fisher, from Aberdeen, founder of Knit It, who is aiming to inspire a new digital-savvy generation of knitters through her Knit It platform. Completing the list of winners from Scotland is Tiffany Wood, from Edinburgh, who has developed a technological device, Dyneval, that accurately evaluates the semen quality of livestock in dairy farms.

Divia Bhatnagar, co-founder of Medical Intelligence Group, says: 'I feel extremely privileged to be amongst a cohort of amazing women to win this Innovate UK Award'. Picture: contributed.

Ms Bhatnagar said: “I am thrilled and feel extremely privileged to be amongst a cohort of amazing women to win this Innovate UK Award. I hope it inspires others to follow in our footsteps and make their business dreams a reality.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “It’s fantastic to see such strong representation from Scottish entrepreneurs among today’s winners. Many congratulations to all [of them], and I look forward to seeing these concepts develop through the support they will now receive.”

Separately, Women on Boards UK is seeking Scottish entries for its 2023 Bursary Programme, which will award six women, who would not otherwise be able to afford it, complimentary places, worth more than £1,500. Entries open today. Julie Ashworth, Women on Boards national lead for Scotland, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for women in Scotland to begin their boardroom journey, accelerate their careers, and reach their full potential.”