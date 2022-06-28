Skyscanner on journey to net zero after staff given access to eco app

The tie-up means that every one of Skyscanner’s 1,100 global employees across nine offices has been invited to use the Pawprint employee engagement platform to enable them to measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprints at home, at work and beyond.

Pawprint promises to help businesses achieve their net zero ambitions by “empowering every employee to contribute towards sustainability goals”.

The Edinburgh-based platform was founded in 2020 by entrepreneur Christian Arno and is now used by nearly 50 businesses.

Arno said: “Skyscanner’s global success has already put Scotland on the tech map cementing Edinburgh’s reputation for business innovation. Following this new partnership we are really optimistic that having an innovator as respected as Skyscanner using Pawprint and taking a proactive stance in tackling climate change will drive change and create real impact in the travel sector.”

Alix Farr, sustainability lead at Skyscanner, part of Chinese giant Ctrip Group, added: “At Skyscanner, we want to play a role in helping to shift the travel industry to sustainable foundations.

“We’re working to ensure our own business operates sustainably, by creating a net zero roadmap as part of our commitment to the Glasgow Declaration.

“Our people are passionate about sustainability, so we’re excited to partner with Pawprint to engage with our employees around the impact of everyday actions and how to reduce their own footprints. And with leader boards and prizes for those who reduce their impact the most, it’s set to be both educational and fun.”