Owners of five-star Scottish castle hotel snap up this famous 18-bedroom country retreat

“With hotels across some of Scotland’s most popular rural locations it feels like we are meant to have a presence in beautiful Pitlochry” - Norbert Lieder, Managing Director of ICMI

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners of a world-renowned, five-star Scottish castle hotel have added Knockendarroch Hotel in Pitlochry to their portfolio.

Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI) purchased the Perthshire retreat for an undisclosed sum. From January, Knockendarroch will join the luxury hotel group which already includes Crossbasket Castle, Greywalls, Isle of Eriska Hotel and Spa, Rocpool Reserve and the Glenfinnan Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norbert Lieder, Managing Director of ICMI, said: “We are so happy to welcome Knockendarroch and its excellent team to the ICMI fold. With hotels across some of Scotland’s most popular rural locations it feels like we are meant to have a presence in beautiful Pitlochry.

The owners of world-renowned, five-star Inverlochy Castle have acquired Knockendarroch Hotel in Pitlochry, Scotland for an undisclosed sum. | Weber Shandwick

“The previous owners significantly upgraded the hotel, and it is extremely well run. We look forward to continuing to deliver the same high standard of service.”

Struan and Louise Lothian said: “We have owned Knockendarroch for ten years and loved every minute. The business has grown consistently over that time and thrived as part of an increasingly bustling visitor offering in Pitlochry.”

“ICMI is one of the best management companies in the hotel business and we believe they will take Knockendarroch to the next level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knockendarroch currently has planning permission to build an additional 8 bedrooms, which ICMI hope to develop in the near future.

Earlier this year it was revealed demand for rooms in Scotland’s luxury hotels was stronger than elsewhere in the UK over the summer amid a “strong food and drink offering” and despite some pre-Budget worries.