Popular Edinburgh hotel set for luxury revamp after takeover by Dubai company

A landmark Edinburgh hotel is to be the subject of “significant investment” after being acquired by a Dubai-based business.

The well-known Bruntsfield Hotel has been bought by Dubai-based Dutco Group from previous owner Castleforge on undisclosed terms. It marks the second acquisition in Scotland by Dutco within the space of a year, following the earlier purchase of Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort near Glasgow.

Fresh investment is planned to “transform and reposition” The Bruntsfield, which sits in an elevated location to the south-west of the city centre, as a “leading luxury hotel”, its new owner said. Following a “comprehensive renovation” by Castleforge, the property features 74 guest rooms catering to both leisure and business travellers, as well as “versatile” event spaces, and a bar and restaurant, known for locally inspired Scottish cuisine.

The Bruntsfield Hotel is located in the Edinburgh area of the same name to the south-west of the city centre.

Align Partners provided strategic investment advice on the deal and will manage The Bruntsfield along with Mar Hall.

Nelson Gibb, group chief executive at Dutco Group, said: “Expanding further into Scotland’s vibrant hospitality market so soon after acquiring Mar Hall reflects our strong belief in Scotland as a world-class destination. We look forward to bringing our vast hospitality expertise to reposition The Bruntsfield and contributing to its continued success as a cherished part of the Edinburgh hospitality landscape.”

Matt Lederer, hotel acquisitions director for Castleforge, said: “We are pleased to have completed a successful bedrooms and restaurant refurbishment programme and brand repositioning of the Bruntsfield Hotel, following our acquisition in mid-2021. The Bruntsfield has become a well-regarded boutique offering in Edinburgh. This sale marks the next stage in our business plan, and we can’t wait to see the hotel go from strength-to-strength under new ownership.”

Chris King, managing director at Align Partners, added: “We look forward to building on The Bruntsfield’s strong foundation of heritage and excellence. Our aim is to enhance its offerings and ensure it remains a top choice for travellers seeking both leisure and business stays in Edinburgh. We will work closely with The Bruntsfield team and our partners to enhance the hotel while continuing to offer exceptional service.”

JLL advised Castleforge on the sale. Under the new ownership, business will “continue as normal”, with all existing leisure and business bookings retained. Upgrade works will commence during the new year.

The deal is the latest in a series of hospitality transactions for Align Partners, including Mar Hall Golf and Spa Resort, currently undergoing a multi-million-pound refurbishment, and follows major refurbishments of properties such as The Morrison Dublin, and the Curio Collection by Hilton, in Dublin.

Kerr Young, head of UK national hotels transactions, capital markets at property consultancy JLL, said: “We are proud to have facilitated the successful sale of The Bruntsfield on behalf of our client Castleforge. The transaction reflects the enduring appeal of premium Scottish hospitality assets and the significant potential The Bruntsfield holds.

