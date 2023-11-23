Millionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale have bolstered their property portfolio with the purchase of an Inverclyde industrial estate.

Kingston Industrial Estate at Port Glasgow has changed hands for an undisclosed sum.

Kingston Industrial Estate at Port Glasgow has been acquired for an undisclosed sum from Peel Waters, the property development arm of Peel Group. The estate, adjacent to the A8 and Gallagher Retail Park, comprises 19 industrial units and is almost fully occupied, with several of the current tenants located at the Kingston Dock site for ten or more years.

Purchased through the Easdales’ Dalglen Investments vehicle, Kingston Industrial Estate sits between the Cappielow and Bogston industrial parks, also both owned by Dalglen. Sandy and James have a wide range of business interests spanning transport, manufacturing, commercial property and land investment. The family owns bus operator McGill’s Group.

Sandy Easdale said: “We are pleased to conclude this deal and bring Kingston Industrial Estate into our broader property portfolio. Industrial estates such as Kingston are vital commercial properties, providing flexible accommodation to a range of small and medium sized enterprises which enables them to generate economic activity for the local region. We are currently examining options for further property purchases, including industrial and business park purchases, and we expect progress on that soon.”

Earlier this month, approval was granted by Inverclyde Council for the Easdale Investment Group to create 47 new homes at the site of the former Tate & Lyle factory in Greenock as part of a £15 million development.

James Easdale said: “We’d like to thank Peel Waters for their support during the negotiations and we continue to develop a good working relationship together. Kingston Industrial Estate has hosted an excellent range of tenants over the last decade and more and is a vital site for local employment and commercial activity.

“Property and construction investments in the UK are consistently presenting themselves and we have been delighted to be making progress with our housing developments at the former IBM and Tate & Lyle sites in Greenock.”