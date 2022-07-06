Plans for £2 million Inverclyde coffee drive-through could spark nationwide roll-out

The new project, located in Port Glasgow, will replace a former Department of Works and Pensions building. It is expected to create a mixture of between 40 and 50 full and part-time jobs.

Several international chains are said to have expressed interest in the site and if planning permission is granted by Inverclyde Council it will be the second drive-through established by the Easdales in Inverclyde.

The brothers said they had early plans in place for around 25 sites across the UK. It marks a new development for their transport, construction and manufacturing conglomerate. The Easdale family owns major bus operator McGill’s Group.

Sandy Easdale said: “There has been research that demand from drive-through outlet locations has grown by 25 per cent since the pandemic, alongside the boom in fast-food delivery companies.

“Whereas around five years ago, drive-throughs were occupied by only a handful of big-name outlets, more and more food and drink companies are wanting to gain a foothold in this market.

“We’ve got locations across the UK in the pipeline to satisfy this demand and we’re pleased to have started local in Inverclyde, where a mix of full and part-time jobs will be created and it will provide a boost to nearby traders in the area.”

James Easdale said: “Despite our Port Glasgow site being early in the planning process, we’ve already had strong interest from several national retailers.

Sandy and James Easdale. Picture: Jeff Holmes

“Location is key when identifying suitable sites as both planners and retailers will have strict criteria for what they are looking for. The sites we have underway across the UK will take some time to all come to fruition but we’re already on the lookout for further opportunities in the right locations.”

The Port Glasgow venture would be the second drive-through established by the Easdales in Inverclyde after a £1.5m drive-through coffee shop on land beside the A8 into Greenock town centre was given the green light.