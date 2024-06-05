Lewis Kennedy is the MD of Edinburgh-based, family-run Talonmore Drinks Company, which has been making headway with its eponymous alcohol-free spirit since it started out in 2020.

Recent milestones include winning the inaugural £80,000 Scale Edge Award (supported by Royal Bank of Scotland), in the 23rd round of funding competition Scottish Edge; inking deals with the likes of major Scottish wholesaler Inverarity Morton; and listings secured across the Montpelier Group – including Edinburgh city-centre bars Tigerlily, Indigo Yard, and Rabble.

Talonmore says that amid more than eight million adults in the UK looking to reduce their alcohol intake, it aims to “shake up the non-alcoholic drinks market in which “innovation remains vital”, according to Susie Goldspink, head of no- and low-alcohol insights at drinks research body the IWSR.

What was your reaction to winning the inaugural Scale Edge Award, and what effect will this have on Talonmore's growth?

We were absolutely thrilled to win Scottish Edge, even more so to be named the Scale Edge winner, and we are now ready to scale the company to new heights. It was an overwhelming feeling to win the inaugural £80,000 as this enables us to fully utilise the new production process we have established with our partners. In many ways, there was a sense of relief when we won, as we can now roll out our production and distribution plan on an even bigger scale.

You’ve said you created Talonmore “to create a full-bodied, unique blend of complex and fiery flavours” – and amid what some would see as a lack of decent alcohol substitutes in terms of taste and sense of occasion/prestige? Can you explain more about the factors behind starting the business?

I specialised in sustainable spirit packaging at university as well as working as a student brand ambassador for an international rum brand. I always knew I would start my own business after university, and this experience in branding and activations sparked my interest in the Scottish spirit market.

'We can’t wait to see more people enjoying Talonmore in their preferred serves and to continue being an ambassador for healthier living,' says the drinks boss MD. Picture: contributed.

Whilst I was working on my honours project, nights out started to become more difficult to justify, and I started to explore some of the non-alcoholic spirits that were popping up. I was surprised at the lack of flavour these provided as a base for a cocktail or for sipping neat compared to a traditional spirit. This was the basis for starting Talonmore.

Using the brief of creating a non-alcoholic spirit with a spirit-strength taste, mouthfeel, and versatility, I worked with recipe-developers to utilise new production methods to develop what is now Talonmore. It was a long development process whilst fitting it around studies, but with a great support team including family, friends and the university, it was clear we were onto something great, and that we had to bring it to market.

What are key benefits you and your customers cite of not drinking alcohol? Many people mention improved sleep and mental health…

Our company tagline is Dare To Explore. I think this encapsulates the many benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. We split this into two areas; one being able to explore without sacrificing driving abilities. This not only brings down the price of going out, but it also means people can explore further afield to other cities or fantastic venues in more rural areas.

The firm says it has created a new unique flavour using fiery ginger, tart hawthorn berry, and malty Assam tea. Picture: contributed.

Secondly, being able to explore new flavours. We do not try to replicate the tried and tested flavour profiles of whisky or rum. We have created a new unique flavour utilising fiery ginger, tart hawthorn berry, and malty Assam tea. This can be used in classic cocktails like a sour, mojito and penicillin, but also provides the opportunity to sample new drinks created by the many award-winning bartenders we work with. Through our own and our customers’ experience, we have seen this leads to more fulfilment at social occasions by breaking the mould of social norms, trying new activities, and waking up fresh to do it all again!

You are family business, running it with your parents Julie and Fraser, what are the benefits of this?

The main thing for me is trust. We are a tight-knit family always seeking the best for each other. This removes second-guessing any discussions or decisions due to alternative motives. My family are incredibly hard-working, and I know that the task at hand will be completed if a decision is made. As we continue to expand our team, instilling this practice of trust and dedication to what we are achieving has been invaluable. Although I do feel for my sister at family dinners who has to endure hearing about Talonmore for most of it.

You say you are working with retailers across the UK to stock Talonmore – how is this progressing, and what are key targets in this regard?

Kennedy with Amanda Welsh of RBS at his recent Scottish Edge win. Picture: Sandy Young Photography.

Our key activity is expanding our network of on-trade venues across Scotland and UK. Being able to work with the vast community of talented bartenders really brings to life what we are trying to achieve. Through our listings with Inverarity Morton and Royal Mile Whiskies, we now have direct access to the majority of the country, making the logistics to this much simpler. We plan to continue working through this route to increase sampling and brand identity so we can then begin to work with larger retailers and export to new markets.

What would you like the business to look like and have achieved by its fifth anniversary next year?