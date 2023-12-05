Whisky: sampling what's hot today

In November, a single bottle of Macallan 1926 sold at Sotheby’s for an unbelievable £2.1m. That might be slightly out of most people’s price range, but it is an indicator that the whisky business is booming.

Image: Christina Kernohan

As this year has seen a constant stream of new releases to suit every palate and budget, even the most reluctant dram tippler might be tempted to give the genre a whirl. We have sampled the new launches and bring you a few of the trends.

​Booze-free

The no and low-alcohol trend continues to grow, so take note as we head towards another Dry January.

One of the newest brands on the scene is Edinburgh-based Talonmore Drinks Company, whose whisky alternative Non-Alcoholic Spirit was awarded Silver at the International Wine and Spirits Competition last year.

It is made using a blend of plant-based ingredients, and tastes of ginger, cinnamon, malt and fruity sweetness.

Lewis Kennedy, managing director at Talonmore, says: “The popularity around alcohol-free serves is seeing a meteoric rise right now. We are so proud of our liquid and the versatility it brings to the table.”

​Premium experiences

To cater for those who want more than just a distillery tour, Chivas Brothers has recently opened luxury catered accommodation in Keith. Linn House is a 13-bedroom Victorian lodge, which features its own whisky bar with more than 200 options, including a range of limited editions from its own distilleries, such as The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Chivas Regal.

You could take your premium experience to the next level with Talisker. Last month, it released its Glacial Edge 45-Year-Old – at £4,500 per bottle) – which had been conceived as part of its partnership with environmental organisation, Parley for the Oceans. This single malt has been finished in ice-fractured casks, which were exposed to glacial elements that fractured the wood, before they headed back to Scotland.

To mark the launch, Talisker arranged trips to Iceland with US luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent, so adventurers could “sample the first sips” as part of their holiday.

​Celebrity endorsement

Along with Sam Heughan’s Sassenach range, other recent launches have been sprinkled with stardust. Heughan’s pal, Scottish actor Graham McTavish, who appeared in Outlander, The Hobbit film trilogy, as well as Netflix’s The Witcher, will soon be releasing his own bourbon-style American whiskey, as part of his McTavish Spirits brand.

Back to Scotch, and The Macallan has collaborated with Stella and Mary McCartney for The Harmony Collection, including the most recent instalment, The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow (£160).

This is inspired by the creative sisters’ memories of the family home in Kintyre. The boxes and labels have been made using discarded meadow cuttings, while the packaging features Mary’s photographs of The Macallan Estate in Craigellachie. The liquid itself has a profile of rich orange and lemon aromas, as well as oak and melon tasting notes and a sweet long finish.

​Women in whisky

There’s no doubt that women are into whisky. However, the stereotypical drinker is still considered to be a middle-aged white man. To redress the balance, last month saw the launch of the world’s first whisky image library, courtesy of non-profit organisation OurWhisky Foundation and photographer Christina Kernohan. Its Modern Face of Whisky free-to-use stock image library is currently packed with festive-themed and more representative images of whisky lovers.

Becky Paskin, founder, says: “It’s been a privilege to work alongside Christina for the Modern Face of Whisky’s second collection. Christina shares our vision to evolve whisky’s image as a masculine drink into something anyone of any legal drinking age, gender or race can enjoy.”

​Cocktails

There’s more to whisky cocktails than the old-fashioned or Atholl Brose. At Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s 1820 Rooftop Bar, they’re continuing to push the boundaries of stereotypical whisky cocktails with some intriguing serves.

These include the Banana + Pesto with Johnnie Walker Blonde, which sees the delights of banana, homemade pesto, Ketel One Vodka, and Pedro Ximenez sherry combined.

We’re also impressed by the cocktail menu at the new W Edinburgh inSt James Square with winter warmer drinks include the Awakening, with 12yo Highland Park, treacle cordial, coffee cream, and flamed spices.

Scottish business Tongue in Peat offers a peat-smoked tomato juice. Although it’s a traditional in a bloody Mary, Tongue in Peat also recommends it in a bloody Joseph, where vodka is swapped for unpeated Scotch.

​Food pairing

Whisky destinations are making food part of the attraction. At Port of Leith Distillery, its seventh-floor bar and restaurant features a selection of small plates. An Arbroath Smokie Scotch egg works perfectly alongside their Leith Export Co. spirits.

Elsewhere, The Glenturret by Lalique restaurant offers a lighter menu of bar snacks, with oysters or sika deer loin and maitake.

Back to Johnnie Walker Princes Street – it has recently launched STIR, a cocktail and food pairing concept, in partnership with owners of the two-Michelin-starred Raby Hunt.

​Sustainability

Next summer will see the long-awaited launch of Eden Mill Distillery in St Andrews, using 100 per cent renewable energy from the University of St Andrews’ solar farm, or other renewable energy sources. C02 produced in the process will be captured for the university to use.

Other sustainable whisky brands include Nc’nean, whose distillery is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. It has launched its first ex-Madeira single cask whisky, Aon 17-160, in collaboration with Royal Mile Whiskies and restaurant, Timberyard.

​Irreverence

Yes, there are always the serious traditional single malts, but there are also young brands such as Edinburgh’s Woven, which makes blended whisky inspired by various experiences.