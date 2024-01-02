Going sober for January is now the norm for many, but what else can we expect in the world of drink for 2024?

What's in store for drinks in 2024?

As we welcome 2024 and head back to work, many of us will have given up drinking for the month or will at least be more thoughtful about when and what we drink. Whether this is due to overindulgence at Christmas or a want to step into a healthier lifestyle to start the year, this thoughtful drinking (or not drinking alcohol) is set to be a key trend for 2024. Bacardi Limited recently released its fifth annual Bacardi Cocktail Trends Report, anticipating the key trends that will redefine cocktail culture and the spirits business in 2024. Top of their list was Limited Libations. Next-gen drinkers are embracing a ‘less but better’ approach, continuing to support the ongoing premiumisation era for key spirits and NoLo categories. With a conscious approach to the economic climate, consumers are seeking small luxuries – looking to elevated lifestyle products as must-have pieces. This quality-focused shift transforms spirits into coveted collector’s items, with forward-thinking brands enhancing limited-edition bottles through crafted storytelling. Simultaneously, the NoLo category continues to evolve, embodying The Sipping Spectrum; where moderation is synonymous with choice, quality, flavour, and social connections. IWSR research illustrates this flexible future in action, reporting that almost half of NoLo consumers choose NoLo options on certain occasions, and full strength on others.

Iain McPherson of Panda & Sons, Nauticus and Hoot the Redeemer in Edinburgh thinks that long drinks such as the highball, will continue to be popular in 2024. These easy to make, refreshing drinks, traditionally of whisky and soda, have been given innovative makeovers by brands such as Johnnie Walker. Anna Parker of Celentano’s in Glasgow thinks that Asian flavours will take centre stage this year. She said: “We’ve already seen the likes of spicy margaritas, but mixologists are going to take that one step further with more spices and ferment flavours such as kimchi and miso and incorporating them into cocktails.” She also thinks that non-alcoholic cocktails will only continue to grow with the tea-based wines and spirits entering the market. Douglas Murray, Bar Manager of Lady Libertine in Edinburgh agrees that Asian flavours will influence drinks. Look out for ingredients like Gochujang- a fermented chilli paste popular in Korea as well as teas and herbal syrups.

If you are going to crack open the hard stuff at home this year, Scotch is always the best (in my biassed opinion) but many people are trying world whiskies. According to The Whisky Exchange, consumers are ready to explore the unexpected frontiers of world whisky as the spotlight shifts towards a diverse range of whiskies from around the world. Beyond the familiar territories of American, Japanese and Irish whiskies, we’re delving into surprising places - French whisky, New Zealand and Nordic whiskies, in particular, are gaining popularity, offering consumers exciting alternatives to expand their whisky horizons. Notably, brands like Thomson New Zealand Whisky, Stauning and Haut Glaces are all experiencing significant growth in volume.