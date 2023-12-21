High-profile Scots craft brewer on track for further global expansion with incoming new venues at key Edinburgh and London railway stations.

The two incoming locations follow BrewDog openings this year at sites including London Gatwick’s North Terminal, where CEO James Watt is pictured. Picture: contributed.

Maverick craft beer giant BrewDog and a London-listed operator of food and drink outlets in global travel hubs have confirmed plans to open venues at two major UK train stations in early 2024 – including Edinburgh Waverley.

Ellon-based BrewDog and SSP Group, which is present in 36 countries, are together opening a new BrewDog bar at the Scottish station, and a pub at London Waterloo. The latter, which complements a flagship bar and restaurant on the outside of the station at The Sidings, serving more than 15,000 people a week, will be located on Waterloo’s main concourse, and include 16 taps of craft beer plus spirits and cocktails from BrewDog Distilling Co. and Wonderland Cocktails.

The two new locations follow BrewDog openings this year at London Gatwick’s North Terminal and Amsterdam Centraal Station, and come after it sealed a partnership with SSP Group announced in May of this year whereby the latter would operate a number of bars at airport and railway stations to be opened over the next few years.

The two newly announced venues are the latest addition to the craft brewer’s expanding global footprint, which now spans more than 100 bars and hotels across the world, with plans to open another 200 outlets in key markets around the globe over the next seven years.

James Watt, BrewDog’s controversial co-founder and chief executive, said: “We’re excited to be opening two more fantastic travel locations with our partner SSP. Waterloo is already a special place for us, and the new pub will take elements of the classic pub we know and love, but add a BrewDog twist. Opening at key transport hubs, like Edinburgh and London, is a big part of our growth plans, and we look forward to opening more locations in the years ahead.”