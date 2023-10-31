Spirit lovers urged to register interest to bid on first casks

BrewDog Distilling Co. will release its first ever rum casks for sale as part of an annual online auction with specialist spirits auctioneer, Whisky Hammer.

The annual auction will allow bidders to own the first casks to be filled by BrewDog each calendar year.

The Whisky Hammer auction of the first 50 casks of whisky produced by BrewDog Distilling Co. broke records last year after it raised £377,000 in the best performing whisky cask auction to date for a distillery start-up.

The success has led to BrewDog Distillery Co. and Whisky Hammer forging a longer-term partnership.

Taking place on Thursday, November 9 until Sunday, November 12, this year’s auction will allow whisky and rum fans to bid on the first 55 casks to be filled by BrewDog in 2024 – 50 single malt whisky and five rum – which all start at an opening price of £5,000 per 200-litre cask. These include 27 ex-Oloroso sherry, 15 ex-bourbon and eight single grain ex-bourbon casks.

Daniel Milne, co-founder and managing director of Whisky Hammer and Still Spirit, said: “Our inaugural BrewDog Distilling Co. cask auction in 2022 was a great success. Going forward we are thrilled to provide enthusiasts the opportunity to join the Founder’s Club and own the first casks being filled by BrewDog each year.

“There is a younger emerging investor coming into the whisky and rum space, and we are seeing a growing appetite from buyers to get their hands on first casks. We are excited to partner with BrewDog on an annual auction which gives people the opportunity to own something tangible and finite – including the first rum casks produced by the team.”

Steven Kersley, MD of BrewDog Distilling Co adds: “We were truly blown away by the support we received last December when we auctioned our first 50 casks – from that day our whisky community was born. Over the coming years this small community will see, and taste, first-hand the progress that our team makes as we challenge ourselves to create the best whisky that we possibly can. We’re building something special and our Founders Club is an integral part of our future.”