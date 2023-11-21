Independent craft beer firm Jump Ship Brewing fires up legal battle against sector giant BrewDog
Edinburgh-based Jump Ship Brewing says it is “incredibly disappointed” to be “forced down the legal route” to protect its Shore Leave product amid what it says is BrewDog’s attempt to offer something similar.
Jump Ship explains that it debuted the first edition of its Shore Leave beer in mid-2022, with the second version in the series, a sour beer fermented with berries, released in May of this year. Its founder and boss Sonja Mitchell says she found out in July of this year that Ellon-based BrewDog had shared an image of a soon-to-launch Shore Leave beer with the proposed tagline, “It’s time to jump ship”. Jump Ship says that “despite communications with BrewDog, it has not withdrawn its beer”, and Mitchell “has been unable to persuade the brewing giant to recognise the damage and confusion which Jump Ship says is being caused to the brand”.
Jump Ship quotes some users of BrewDog’s own “Equity Punk” online forum saying “I’m a big fan of Jump Ship and their products – I wouldn’t like to see us cutting across their bows”.
Mitchell said: “I am incredibly disappointed that despite contacting BrewDog directly, I have been forced down the legal route to defend all that I and my team have built. We have put considerable investment into the development of our Shore Leave series of beers – from the creation of the beer itself to the branding, packaging and distribution. We cannot afford to lose that. Jump Ship has developed a steadfast reputation for great tasting beers with ethics at our heart, and this is what we’re seeking to protect.
“At the point where BrewDog launched its beer, Jump Ship was the only brewer in the UK market with a beer called Shore Leave in production. The basis of our claim is that BrewDog’s actions cause a risk of confusion amongst our stockists and drinkers, and this causes financial harm to our brand. This is a period of exciting and positive growth for Jump Ship, with growing sales in the UK and beyond, and this matter is one we’re keen to clear up.”
Mitchell, a keen sailor, created the firm after deciding to “jump ship” from her marketing job, and with a “love of beer but a horror of hangovers”. Jump Ship began production in December 2019, now offers six non-alcoholic beer and lagers, and supplies around 240 stockists around the UK, including bars, pubs, restaurants, and shops. Production so far has taken place in West Lothian, but this year will see the opening of its first standalone brewery at Rosemains Steadings in Midlothian, funded by an equity-based crowdfunding campaign that generated £366,000.
The Scotsman has requested a comment from BrewDog. That firm dates back to 2007, ten years later taking private equity investment from TSG Consumer Partners, and saw its 2021 revenues jump more than a fifth year on year to £286 million, but was later accused of having a “toxic” working culture with co-founder James Watt’s controversial leadership style highlighted in a BBC Disclosure documentary. It subsequently unveiled a bumper £100 million share award.
