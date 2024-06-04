The £55m Belgrave Logistics Park covers about 262,000 sq ft across five buildings. Picture: contributed.

“With only one unit now remaining, this deal is a further vote of confidence for Belgrave and in Lanarkshire generally.”

Only one unit is now available at a key logistics hub in Lanarkshire after the inking of a lease by a multinational distribution and outsourcing company – with the deal branded a “further vote of confidence” for the facility and area generally.

Knight Property Group has revealed that Bunzl UK has rented a brand new unit spanning 29,000 square feet at Belgrave Logistics Park in Bellshill, on a ten-year lease. The move sees Bunzl relocating its Greenham Glasgow branch from nearby Uddingston to the site deemed strategically located in the heart of Scotland’s “golden triangle” in South Lanarkshire.

The contract also comes hot on the heels of recent lettings to logistics heavyweight Wincanton (announced in March of this year and branded one of Scotland’s largest industrial property deals of the previous 12 months), RES, and Likewise, with only one unit of 35,000 sq ft now remaining at the park. The £55 million Belgrave Logistics Park covers about 262,000 sq ft across five buildings, and says it is one of the greenest industrial/logistics parks in Scotland.

James Barrack, chairman and founder of Knight Property Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Bunzl to Belgrave. Securing another high-calibre tenant so quickly after the recent Wincanton deal underpins and reinforces our strategy of committing to the speculative development of the best units in the best locations across Scotland. With only one unit now remaining, this deal is a further vote of confidence for Belgrave – and in Lanarkshire generally.”

Gregor Harvie, partner at Ryden, said: “The completion of this deal is testament to Knight Property Group’s commitment to developing and successfully delivering high-quality speculative developments in key geographical areas. Enquiries remain strong for the remaining unit.”

Ryden and JLL are agents for Knight Property Group, whilst Galbraith Group represented Bunzl. The project architect was Space Solutions, the engineer Fairhurst, and the main contractor Clark Contracts, for example.