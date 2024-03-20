Logistics giant Wincanton seals one of Scotland's largest industrial property deals in recent times

Wincanton has secured a 15-year lease for a new 126,960-square-foot building at Belgrave Logistics Park, in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

The supply chain business is setting up a new distribution centre, strategically located in the heart of Scotland’s “golden triangle”. It has secured a 15-year lease for a new 126,960-square-foot building at Belgrave Logistics Park, in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire.

The transaction, agreed with developer and landlord Knight Property Group, marks one of the largest industrial deals completed in Scotland in recent months and the largest letting of a speculative new build since 2018 for the greater Glasgow market, property experts noted.

Wincanton’s growth in Scotland follows the successful launch of its Scottish Gateway hub in Motherwell last April, spanning some 153,000 square feet. The new distribution centre in Bellshill is just six miles away from the Motherwell hub and will cater to the demands of an expanding client base.

Derek Stirling, country manager for Scotland at Wincanton, said: “This new distribution centre, our second in Scotland within two years, reinforces our long-term commitment to Scotland and promises enhanced services and efficiencies for our customers and partners across the country.”

Belgrave Logistics Park is a new £55 million speculative development by Knight Property that boasts a total area of 261,193 sq ft across five buildings. Wincanton’s unit features composite wall and roof cladding, an internal height of 12 metres, four level access doors and 16 dock levellers.

James Barrack, chairman and founder of Knight Property Group, said: “Securing Wincanton for the largest unit at Belgrave underpins and reinforces our strategy of committing to the speculative development of the best units in the best locations across Scotland. With lettings already secured with Likewise Group and RES at the park, the last two units are seeing high levels of interest.”