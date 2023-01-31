Major letting agreed at new logistics park on site of former Lanarkshire sausage skin plant

A logistics park on the site of a former Scottish skin manufacturing plant is at the centre of a major industrial letting.

Knight Property Group said it had concluded the 50,000-square-foot deal at the first phase of Belgrave Logistics Park, in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire. The £55 million speculative development lies on the site of the former Devro manufacturing facility and is being created over three phases, to provide 261,193 sq ft over five buildings. The first two phases were completed in November, with the final phase scheduled for completion in September this year.

Likewise Group, a distributor of floor coverings and matting, has agreed a 20-year lease on a unit extending to 50,013 sq ft. The group began trading in 2019 and is relocating its Scottish distribution centre from Motherwell to Belgrave.

Howard Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: “We firmly believed Belgrave Logistics Park would be a success and would attract strong interest and quality tenants from the outset and this deal reinforces our strategy of developing high quality speculative product in prime locations. Occupier interest has been excellent for the remaining units.”

Tony Brewer, chief executive of Likewise Group, added: “We have made significant progress on expanding our sales teams and point of sale displays to expand and create a much greater market presence. We remain focused on accelerating growth and delivering a return on this investment. We are very pleased with our new facility at Belgrave which provides high-quality space in an excellent accessible location.”