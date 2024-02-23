Aberdeenshire set for further industrial space in ‘sought-after location’

A CGI of the latest industrial unit, which is due to be completed in June on Exploration Way, Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire is set for additional industrial space as Knight Property Group continues with its speculative development plans across the North-east of Scotland.

Construction works have commenced on a plot in Westhill, adjacent to a forthcoming Wickes DIY supplies store, currently being developed by Knight. MTM Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the development project, on Exploration Way. The anticipated construction timeline spans four months, with a targeted completion date set for June.

Dan Mitchell of Knight Property Group, which was founded in 1987, said: “We are pleased to sustain our speculative development initiatives across the North-east and Central Belt of Scotland. Westhill remains a sought-after location with encouraging take-up and we have received several early enquiries thus far from trade counter and industrial style occupiers.”

Extending to just over 4,400 square feet and offering 12 car parking spaces, the latest unit will offer “high-performance” cladding, electric roller doors and a “generous” concrete yard, Knight added. Other businesses in the area, which lies some seven miles west of Aberdeen city centre, include Starbucks, McDonald’s, Screwfix and Toolstation.

Chris Ion, a partner at letting agent Graham + Sibbald, said: “The new unit is in a strategic location and is likely to attract a diverse array of potential occupiers spanning trade counter, small box retail or the energy sector.”