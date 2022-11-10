In full: The Scotsman's Life Sciences 2022
The Scotsman’s latest Life Sciences supplement featured in print on Thursday, 10 November.
The 16-page edition explored all of the latest developments in the sector across Scotland.
Here is a list of the articles that featured.
Scotland’s sector building a global presence, promoted by the Scottish Government
CPI is making oligonucleotidal waves, promoted by CPI
ONE supporting Aberdeen sector entrepreneurs, promoted by Opportunity North East
CGT Catapult moves into perfect position, promoted by CGT Catapult