In full: The Scotsman's Life Sciences 2022

The Scotsman’s latest Life Sciences supplement featured in print on Thursday, 10 November.

The 16-page edition explored all of the latest developments in the sector across Scotland.

Here is a list of the articles that featured.

Hitting industry target of £8bn revenue early

Scotland’s sector building a global presence, promoted by the Scottish Government

New Chief Scientist relishes golden opportunities

Inspiration for sector firms to go international

Expert views on how Scotland can deliver international growth

CPI is making oligonucleotidal waves, promoted by CPI

ONE supporting Aberdeen sector entrepreneurs, promoted by Opportunity North East

CGT Catapult moves into perfect position, promoted by CGT Catapult

