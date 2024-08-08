How Glasgow couple is filling sustainability niche in the global DJ market thanks to key funding boost
A husband-and-wife duo have launched eco-friendly kit designed for DJs and other music aficionados to safely transport kit due, following a funding boost from key drivers of start-up growth including the British Business Bank (BBB).
The business, called Mxer, has been set up by Christopher and Nicola Robertson alongside their respective day jobs as an engineer and business-development executive in Glasgow.
Christopher Robertson, a DJ himself, said he spotted a growing trend among musicians resorting to using designer cross-body bags to transport equipment, which he saw often resulted in costly damage to, and the loss of, headphones and music-storage devices.
The couple consequently developed their flagship Mxer Pro headphone bag, which has two detachable compartments to safeguard headphones, USB drives, passports, smartphones and SD cards, and also taps into the fashion know-how of Nicola, who studied the subject at university. Additionally, it is made from recycled, water-resistant, ripstop nylon.
The duo recently secured funding from the BBB’s Start Up Loans programme and Virgin StartUp to cover manufacturing and packaging costs. With an ambition to become the “go-to” brand for DJs and producers worldwide, they are targeting collaborations with international artists to develop a line of products that “cater to the needs of the global DJ community”.
Christopher said: “As a DJ for over 20 years, I understand the importance of protecting expensive DJ equipment and priceless music saved on USB drives. At the same time, I also know that people in the music industry can be quite trend-driven, so I wanted to create a unique product that blends functionality with fashion… we have [also] been working closely with our manufacturers to ensure that it meets the high standards we strive for in terms of environmental responsibility and durability.”
He thanked the BBB and Virgin StartUp for their support. Barry McCulloch, senior manager, UK network, Scotland, at the BBB, which last year debuted its £150 million Investment Fund for Scotland, said: “Mxer perfectly exemplifies the entrepreneurial drive and creativity that the Start Up Loans programme is all about.”
Andy Fishburn, MD at Virgin StartUp, added: “It’s been a pleasure to be part of their start-up journey, and we hope they keep in touch on our new online Virgin StartUp Community for UK founders.”
