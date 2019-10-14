Holyrood committee urges Scottish government to commit to low carbon projects funding

The Scottish Government needs to commit to cash for low carbon projects after Brexit as European Union funding sources disappear, a Holyrood committe has warned.

In its pre-budget scrutiny, the Environment Committee said it was “gravely concerned” about the impact of the loss of EU funding streams on Scotland’s environment.

Edinburgh Castle turned green to mark the beginning of Climate Week.

The committee has also called for further commitment from the Scottish Government to ensure climate action is embedded in, and funded across, all Scottish Government portfolios.

Committee convener Gillian Martin said: “A climate emergency has been declared and Scotland has committed to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

READ MORE: Scottish Greens banish pact with SNP over fuelling climate crisis after 'selling-out' to oil companies

READ MORE: Scottish Extinction Rebellion activist: ‘We’re forced to take action’​



“To do this it is essential that the Scottish Government prioritises funding now for low carbon and carbon neutral action and ensures spending does not ‘lock in’ carbon emissions for years to come.”

She added: “We need to significantly step up to the climate and ecological crisis and make sure we increase our investment in natural capital, biodiversity and climate change action. There are huge opportunities of early action and significant potential costs of inaction or delayed action.”