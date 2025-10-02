Historic buildings in Edinburgh and Glasgow to be converted into new homes
Two heritage buildings in Edinburgh and Glasgow are to be converted into new homes thanks to a multi-million-pound funding deal.
Strathedin Properties said it would be revitalising the landmark buildings as part of a major growth push, backed by a £5.3 million funding package from Bank of Scotland.
At Edinburgh’s Church Hill, the business has acquired an historic residence, which it will transform into six homes. Meanwhile, in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park, the former Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice is being redeveloped into 99 “high-spec” apartments.
Founded in 1983 by civil engineer Humayun Reza, Strathedin remains a family-run business. Now joined by his daughter, an architect, and his son, who supports with the company’s finances, the Edinburgh-based firm has completed thousands of projects across the UK from the Palmerston and Grosvenor Suites in Edinburgh to landmark renovations in London’s Marylebone.
Reza said: “When I converted my own home into flats in the early 1980s, I had no idea it would grow into this. I started out as a civil engineer, not a businessman, and no one else in my family had ever run a company.
“I began by focusing on restoring small residential homes and cottages in and around Edinburgh. It was about making the most of what was already there, breathing new life into tired buildings.
“For me now, with a background in engineering and a lifelong passion for heritage architecture, what still matters is bringing precision and care to every project we take on.”
The funding from Bank of Scotland was arranged as a five-year property and asset loan, supporting both immediate projects and long-term growth. Some £3.5m of the facility consolidated an existing loan.
Ross Penman, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland, added: “Strathedin is a great example of a heritage-led developer that’s thinking big. From restoring listed buildings to delivering major regeneration projects, they’re helping shape the future of Scotland’s cities and beyond. We’re proud to support them as they grow their team, portfolio and ambitions.”
