Historic buildings in Edinburgh and Glasgow to be converted into new homes

“When I converted my own home into flats in the early 1980s, I had no idea it would grow into this” – Humayun Reza

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two heritage buildings in Edinburgh and Glasgow are to be converted into new homes thanks to a multi-million-pound funding deal.

Strathedin Properties said it would be revitalising the landmark buildings as part of a major growth push, backed by a £5.3 million funding package from Bank of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Edinburgh’s Church Hill, the business has acquired an historic residence, which it will transform into six homes. Meanwhile, in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park, the former Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice is being redeveloped into 99 “high-spec” apartments.

The historic residence In Edinburgh’s Church Hill will be transformed into six homes.

Founded in 1983 by civil engineer Humayun Reza, Strathedin remains a family-run business. Now joined by his daughter, an architect, and his son, who supports with the company’s finances, the Edinburgh-based firm has completed thousands of projects across the UK from the Palmerston and Grosvenor Suites in Edinburgh to landmark renovations in London’s Marylebone.

Reza said: “When I converted my own home into flats in the early 1980s, I had no idea it would grow into this. I started out as a civil engineer, not a businessman, and no one else in my family had ever run a company.

“I began by focusing on restoring small residential homes and cottages in and around Edinburgh. It was about making the most of what was already there, breathing new life into tired buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me now, with a background in engineering and a lifelong passion for heritage architecture, what still matters is bringing precision and care to every project we take on.”

The funding from Bank of Scotland was arranged as a five-year property and asset loan, supporting both immediate projects and long-term growth. Some £3.5m of the facility consolidated an existing loan.