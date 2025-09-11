“This nationally significant proposal will create a vibrant and well-connected new neighbourhood” – Fraser Lynes, Cruden Homes

Housebuilder Cruden is looking to build more than 200 new homes close to Falkirk.

The firm said it had submitted a planning application for a major residential development on Broad Street, Denny.

Situated alongside the River Carron, the 13.9-hectare site lies to the east of Denny and is said to have been “carefully master-planned to integrate seamlessly with the surrounding landscape and community”. The proposed development would deliver 224 “high-quality, energy-efficient” new homes,

An example of some Cruden Homes properties.

Designed by EMA Architecture + Design, the development features a mix of homes, complemented by landscaping, active travel routes and supporting infrastructure. There would be 34 homes classed as affordable.

Fraser Lynes, managing director of Cruden Homes, said: “This nationally significant proposal will create a vibrant and well-connected new neighbourhood for Denny. With a real emphasis on placemaking, sustainability and input from the local community, this proposed development will deliver a wide range of much-needed, high-quality homes that meet local needs and strongly aligns with Falkirk Council’s ambitions for growth.”

The planning application follows a “comprehensive” pre-application consultation process, including two public events held at Denny Baptist Church. Cruden said feedback from local residents had played a key role in shaping the final proposals.

Pending planning approval, Cruden Homes expects to commence work on site in 2026.

The properties will comprise a mix of detached, semi-detached, terraced houses, flats and cottage flats, ranging between one and five bedrooms.

Company bosses said the development would offer “excellent connectivity” to the existing town and transport networks, with enhanced walking and cycling links. Preservation and enhancement of natural features, including Scandlers Burn and mature woodland areas, are also on the cards.