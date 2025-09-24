Thirteen Bank of Scotland sites are set to close in 2026.

Several bank branches in Scotland are set to shut next year after Lloyds Banking Group announced a raft of new closures.

The high street lender said it planned to close 49 bank branches across the UK between January and October, affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

The group is set to close 26 Lloyds branches, ten Halifax and 13 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.

Here are the Scottish branches affected and when they will be closing:

Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12

Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22

Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25

Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13

Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15

Glasgow Anniesland – January 12

Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9

Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7

Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25

Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8

Nairn, Highlands – January 20

St Andrews, Fife – January 20

Tain, Highlands – January 12

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “The way people are banking has changed, with over 21 million customers choosing our apps to manage their money. We’re providing more choice than ever before, bringing together the best in digital convenience with our people.

“Alongside our app, our customers can use any Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch, the Post Office or banking hubs for their everyday banking, and deposit cash at over 30,000 PayPoint locations.”

The lender said all employees impacted by the closures would be offered roles at another branch or section of the business. The closures are the latest set of bank branches to be axed amid a switch towards online banking.