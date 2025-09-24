Bank closures: Here are all the Scottish bank branches shutting and when as Lloyds announces 49 closures
Several bank branches in Scotland are set to shut next year after Lloyds Banking Group announced a raft of new closures.
The high street lender said it planned to close 49 bank branches across the UK between January and October, affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.
The group is set to close 26 Lloyds branches, ten Halifax and 13 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.
Here are the Scottish branches affected and when they will be closing:
- Bellshill, North Lanarkshire – January 12
- Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – January 22
- Dingwall, Easter Ross – March 25
- Erskine, Renfrewshire – January 13
- Gairloch, Wester Ross, – January 15
- Glasgow Anniesland – January 12
- Grangemouth, Falkirk – October 9
- Hawick, Roxburghshire – October 7
- Largs, North Ayrshire – March 25
- Larkhall, South Lanarkshire – January 8
- Nairn, Highlands – January 20
- St Andrews, Fife – January 20
- Tain, Highlands – January 12
A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “The way people are banking has changed, with over 21 million customers choosing our apps to manage their money. We’re providing more choice than ever before, bringing together the best in digital convenience with our people.
“Alongside our app, our customers can use any Lloyds, Halifax or Bank of Scotland branch, the Post Office or banking hubs for their everyday banking, and deposit cash at over 30,000 PayPoint locations.”
The lender said all employees impacted by the closures would be offered roles at another branch or section of the business. The closures are the latest set of bank branches to be axed amid a switch towards online banking.
NatWest revealed last week it was closing 46 mobile branches across its NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland brands, which are due to be shut in January.
