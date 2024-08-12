The Lammermuir Cottage garden | Holiday Cottages

The best places to stay in the Scottish Borders as rated by the experts

The Scottish Borders is a vast area that serves as an ideal holiday destination. Booking a holiday cottage in the Borders means you are never far from spectacular rolling hills, stunning coastline and beautiful towns and villages.

If isolation and a rural retreat is your idea of a perfect holiday the Borders can provide, with cottages offering spectacular views, relaxing hot tubs and cosy spaces to relax and unwind. But there are also options for those who love to hike, cycle and explore, as well as cottages within easy reach of larger towns and cities including Edinburgh, one of the world’s best tourist destinations.

We have rounded up the best Borders cottages for couples or small families. These cottages sleep two to four people and are rated five stars by reputable holiday website, so you can guarantee they are a perfect place to take a holiday in some of the most beautiful spots in the country.

Lammermuir Cottage

The Lammermuir Cottage garden | Holiday Cottages

Location is everything for the cosy period Lammermuir Cottage, which is situated in the border town of Lauder, home of the spectacular Thirlestane Castle and within travelling distance of Edinburgh. The local town has excellent restaurants, shops and inns and it is a short distance from Melrose and other notable border towns.

The cottage itself is ideal for couples and stacked with all the amenities you would want including an open plan kitchen and dining area, master bedroom with king size bed, bathrooms with a relaxing bath, two lounges with TVs and a spacious enclosed garden to enjoy al fresco dining.

The cottage is rated as full five stars on Holiday Cottages and is popular with those who enjoy walking, biking and fishing in the nearby River Tweed. You can book it here.

Cuddies Lodge

The Cuddies Lodge hot tub | Holiday Cottages

If rural peace is your perfect getaway Cuddies Lodge in picturesque Teviothead. The lodge is a ‘micro lodge’ and that means space is at a premium, inside the lodge at least. It comes with a kitchen area featuring two ring electric hob, microwave and fridge/freezer, a TV and a double bed with surprisingly spacious bathroom and shower.

The real beauty of this lodge is outside, where you can relax in the covered hot tub and gaze out at the stunning views of the rolling hills. There is also a barbeque and a space for dining outside.

It is the perfect spot for hiking, cycling and visiting nearby Skelfhill Pen and the Henry Scott Riddle monument. You can even bring your four-legged friend along with you because Cuddies Lodge is dog friendly. You can book it here.

Viewlaw Lodge

Viewlaw Lodge | Holiday Cottages

Located in the quirky town of Duns, Viewlaw Lodge is a beautiful couples’ retreat with plenty to do on your doorstep. Rated as a five-star property on Holiday Cottages, Viewlaw Lodge is one of the highest-rated borders cottages you can find.

Within a short distance of the cottage you will find the quirky shops of Duns, several castles, a motor museum dedicated to racing legend Jim Clark, Manderston House, with the only silver staircase in the world, Paxton house, boat trips on the River Tweed and several nearby castles.

The period property has a lounge, kitchen and king size bedroom, as well as a private hot tub to relax in after a day of exploring the surrounding area. You can book it here.

Branxholme Cottage

Branxholme Cottage | Holiday Cottages

Branxholme Cottage is a five-star retreat with top ratings from Holiday Cottages. Based on the grounds of a castle, it is a unique property that can sleep four people.

The cosy cottage has a wood burner for colder nights and a hot tub, as well as a stunning stone-built 'Bothy' with its own bar area, dart board, log burner and Bluetooth music system. The perfect retreat for couples of families, the Branxholme Cottage property is based in the stunning grounds of Branxholme Castle. The castle even has its own coffee shop within the grounds.

The castle also houses a luxury spa complete with treatments, a steam room, and a relaxation room.

Priory Walk

Inside Priory Walk | Sykes Cottages

Priory Walk is the top-rated Borders property on the Sykes Cottages website. The character property is located on Whithorn in Dumfries and Galloway and comes with three bedrooms, a wood burner and an outside area for outside dining and barbeques.

Located near the centre of the village of Whithorn, the cottage is a short stroll from the historic 5th century priory and museum, open from March to October and home to a superb collection of carved stones.

You are also a short drive from rugged coastline and beautiful beaches, as well as picturesque fishing villages and the popular The Robert the Bruce Trail. You can book it here.

General’s Yard

The view from the window of the General's Yard | Sykes Cottages

General’s Yard is a unique holiday cottage that is perfect for a couple of small family - and you can even bring the dogs. The cottage has stunning sea views from nearly every window and you will never get tired of the vistas as you relax in the cottage.

Located in Eyemouth in Berwickshire, the General’s Yard is in a former fish yard and is at the heart of the town. That means local shops, restaurants and pubs are within walking distance and you are a short distance from other Border towns.