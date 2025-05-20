Hebridean whisky and gin distillery to play starring role in BBC global film series

“We’re doing things that nobody in the history of whisky making on Islay has done before - that’s a privilege” – Adam Hannett, head distiller

A remote Hebridean whisky and gin distillery’s efforts to go green have been rewarded after it was selected as the only spirits producer to appear in a new global film series.

Islay-based Bruichladdich Distillery is one of a select group of certified B Corporations to feature in the series presented by B Lab Global and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. The films explore how businesses around the world are redefining success to include positive environmental and social impact.

Bruichladdich, which is already known for its pioneering sustainability efforts and commitment to the local community, was selected as the only spirits producer to appear in the series.

Founded in 1881 and revived in 2001, Bruichladdich Distillery achieved B Corp certification in 2020.

The seven-minute film, which will be available to audiences outside the UK and debuts this month, provides a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into life at the distillery - from its Victorian-era stills to its partnerships with Islay farmers and foragers - and highlights how the venture is tackling global challenges from its small island base.

Bruichladdich’s head distiller, Adam Hannett, who was born and raised on Islay, and is the focus of the new film, said: “Our location is both a privilege and a responsibility. We’ve always believed we could make exceptional whisky while protecting our environment, supporting our community, and being open about the challenges that come with that.”

One of the central themes of the new film is the distillery’s focus on regenerative agriculture. More than half of the barley used in its whisky production during 2024/25 was grown on the island - a figure the business is working to increase through long-term partnerships with local farmers.

Adam Hannett is the head distiller at Bruichladdich, on the island of Islay.

Among them is Andrew Jones, of Coull Farm, who also appears in the film. The long-standing farming partner grows rye for the distillery, which was first bottled as limited-edition The Regeneration Project, with the crop grown using chemical-free methods that are aimed at improving soil health and carbon retention.

Jones said: “Farming here isn’t easy - the climate, the terrain, the remoteness - but working with Bruichladdich has opened up new possibilities. It’s farming that gives back to the land, not just takes from it.

“Rye restores nutrients in the ground that the barley removes. Every crop of barley that goes in after has consistently been the best crop of barley on the farm. It’s the essence of regenerative farming,” he added.

With a workforce of more than 100 people - many of them islanders - Bruichladdich has implemented a real living wage and living hours policy, alongside care-giver support and cost-of-living allowances for local employees.

Exterior of Islay-based Bruichladdich Distillery. Picture: Anton Suckdorff Photography

Chief executive Douglas Taylor said the film was an opportunity to show the world that small businesses can have a big impact and drive positive, substantial change.

“This film provides a platform to share our story on the global stage,” he said. “We don’t do things because they’re the cheapest, easiest, or most efficient way to operate, but because they’re the right way, and produce the best spirits.

“Since reopening our Hebridean site in 2001, we have set out to prove that a whisky business could be about more than what’s in the bottle. Focusing on our raw ingredients, making informed environmental choices, and putting Islay at the heart of our decision making has been imperative over the years, and we remain passionate about connecting land, community and dram today.”

Filming took place across the island, capturing its rugged coastline, croft land and the distillery itself. The film also features scenes from The Botanist Gin foraging programme, with island-based forager Kate Hannett, Bruichladdich head distiller’s sister, hand-picking the 22 Islay native botanicals including meadowsweet and wild mint that go into the spirit while preserving local biodiversity.

The film series is presented by B Lab Global and produced by BBC StoryWorks, the commercial content division of BBC Studios. It aims to highlight how B Corps around the world are challenging the traditional “profit-only” model by integrating environmental and social purpose into their core operations.

Earlier this year, Bruichladdich Distillery was named a finalist for B Corp of the Year at the 2025 British Business Awards. The business has pledged to eliminate fossil fuels from its distillation process by 2030 - 15 years ahead of Scotland’s current net zero target. It already uses a renewable heating oil and recycles waste heat from production. The firm’s Classic Laddie bottle has reduced its packaging carbon footprint by 65 per cent.

The distillery’s inclusion in the B Lab series shines a spotlight on sustainable practice within the traditionally conservative whisky sector.

Head distiller Hannett added: “We’re doing things that nobody in the history of whisky making on Islay has done before - that’s a privilege. Coming from the island and to be involved in its heritage, that’s a really nice moment.

“This film is a moment for the whole island. It showcases Islay’s farming, foraging and distilling traditions, that are all so deeply interconnected. Being able to tell that story on a global stage is incredibly powerful.”