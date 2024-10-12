Food company extends B Corp certification for fourth time
Macphie, a leading food company, is part of a 2000 strong community of UK businesses awarded the status – and one of just 70 in Scotland.
The globally recognised standard is only awarded to organisations that pass stringent tests of accountability and transparency and are able to demonstrate a positive impact on people and the planet.
Reflecting recent investments in packaging and site sustainability, the Aberdeenshire firm’s latest assessment has increased 6%, now reaching a score of 99.7, 25% ahead of the minimum requirement to become certified.
Ed Widdowson, Strategy, People and Sustainability Director at Macphie said: “This is an ongoing journey with B Corp that we are extremely proud to have been part of for nearly 10 years.
“We’re headquartered on a family estate and feel great responsibility for the stewardship of the land, which is visible with on-site wind turbines, biomass plant and our solar array.
“We continually strive to improve our policies and procedures to demonstrate our commitment to high social and environmental performance, which extends beyond the organisation to supporting the communities in which we work, as well as our supply chain.
"Some of our most recent efforts recognised by B Corp include improving our parental leave packages, increasing the skills-based training opportunities available to our people, as well as working closely with suppliers to support and improve environmental performance.”
B Corp is a globally recognised gold standard that requires businesses to demonstrate transparency and accountability around their impact on people and planet, with the assessments focusing on five categories which include governance, workers, customers, community and the environment.
Originally founded in 1928 in Glasgow, Macphie later relocated to Glenbervie, near Stonehaven, in 1973, it has since grown to have 270 employees with revenues of over £70m.
Macphie Ltd is now an internationally renowned ingredients manufacturer, producing a wide range of products across its core categories of sauce, bakery and ice cream inclusions, as well as offering plant-based and gluten-free options.
Macphie’s vision is to be the go-to partner for food brands around the world, turning ideas and creativity into practical solutions. Its passion for making life easier for chefs and bakers is reflected in its “simply clever” strapline.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.