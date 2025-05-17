Coming together the discuss the future of Scotch whisky in changing times
The event was hosted by Scottish family business McLaren Packaging, in association with The Scotsman, at the stunning Barnbougle Castle on Dalmeny Estate in Edinburgh.
The sun shone as a piper played to welcome guests for breakfast followed by two panel sessions, which I had the pleasure of chairing.
The first session focused on the big picture when it comes to the outlook for Scotch and the second covered sustainability in its widest sense, from cutting emissions to diversity and inclusion and supporting the third sector. You can see the full list of panellists below.
Despite global and economic headwinds hitting the Scotch whisky sector in recent times – for example, exports fell to £5.4bn in 2024, down 3.7 per cent on the previous year – there is still a lot to feel positive about.
Just days before our discussions a trade agreement was finally agreed between the UK and India after years of negotiation. This has been described as transformational for Scotch and will see the current tariff of 150 per cent halved to 75 per cent and gradually reduce further to 40 per cent by the 10th year.
On the day of our discussions, the deal was described as encouraging and building on deep cultural links between the UK and India. Panellists also covered such ground as: How Scotch punches above its weight in terms of winning hearts and minds around the world; changing trends in the consumption of alcohol, including whisky; how Scotch can be a fully sustainable product; the need to fill certain skills gap and attract a diverse range of people to work in the sector, and much more.
There was time for questions from the audience and conversation continued over a delicious lunch from Wild Thyme, and some whisky cocktails.
There will be a full write-up of the sessions over the next few weeks in print in The Scotsman and online, as well as a Sustainable Scotland podcast.
The leading experts on the two panels
Panel one: The big picture on the future of Scotch whisky
Rosemary Gallagher, The Scotsman - panel chair
Laurence Whyatt, director of Barclays equity research team focused on the global beverages market.
Seb Burnside, chief economist, NatWest
Sarah Badesha, head of engineering, Chivas Brothers
Piers Lawson, client director, Contagious Design
Mark Stevenson, futurologist
Panel two: sustainability and Scotch whisky
Rosemary Gallagher, The Scotsman - panel chair
Donald McLaren, managing director, McLaren Packaging
Kristin Hughes, head of global sustainability grain to glass, Diageo
Jessica Stewart, sustainability manager, InchDairnie
Professor Tim George, director of the International Barley Hub
SallyAnn Kelly, chief executive officer of Aberlour Scotland’s Children’s Charity
