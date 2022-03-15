Scottish Government statistics show that the country’s share of global greenhouse gas emissions increased by 2.6 per cent in a year, releasing an extra 1.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent into the atmosphere.

Total emissions rose from 68.7 in 2017 to 70.4 million tonnes in 2018, the most recent years for which figures are available.

Imported goods and services used by Scots were responsible for the biggest share of the increase, but home-grown emissions also rose.

Over the longer term, Scotland’s carbon footprint has decreased by almost a third – 30.5 per cent – since 1998.

Emissions rose from 2004 onwards to a peak of 107.6 million tonnes in 2007 before falling sharply in the following years – coinciding with the recession – and have generally dropped annually ever since, except in 2012 and 2018.

The overall reduction between the 2007 peak and 2018 is 34.5 per cent.

