The firm has continued its global expansion with the new offering in Dubai (file image). Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

A Glasgow-based educational technology (edtech) specialist that originated when its founder taught her son, who was struggling with basic arithmetic, how to use the abacus, has continued its global expansion with a new offering in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – where children can now access its coding classes.

British Youth International College (BYITC) was started in 2015 by software engineer Dr Rashmi Mantri after she spotted a gap in the market, and it has since grown organically and taught thousands of students globally – with further international expansion planned, after also setting up in the likes of Sri Lanka.

Veerendra Sawai, an entrepreneur and engineer based in Dubai, has become a BYITC franchisee, having taught the company’s most popular programme, Supermaths, where instructor-led online classes are being conducted for youngsters locally.

BYITC founder Dr Rashmi Mantri says: 'We have ambitious growth plans and are currently in discussions with potential franchisees in North America and elsewhere as well as in England.' Picture: contributed.

BYITC says its abacus method teaches students how to calculate complex sums, first with a physical abacus board, and then through visualisation, and says it has proved such a success that Sawai has now expanded to offer coding classes.

He said: “In Dubai, coding is currently all the rage, and BYITC is already leading the way with a cutting-edge programme. Its impressive integrated platform and a one-of-a-kind application for providing knowledge is both innovative and inspiring for everyone involved. This programme represents an enjoyable and interactive learning experience, and has gained significant popularity due to its flexibility and appeal for children.

“I have a real passion for education, and firmly believe that the principles of engineering, such as innovation, structured problem-solving, and a commitment to constant improvement, can serve as powerful tools in shaping the minds of young individuals. Over the past six years, I have been actively engaged and closely connected to the education sector in both the UAE and India.”