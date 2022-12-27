Adding up: Glasgow educational technology venture launches UK franchise model

A Glasgow-headquartered educational technology venture that operates globally has launched its franchise model in the UK.

The British Youth International College (BYITC) already has ten franchises globally, with two, in the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka, which were signed-up in the last two months. The edtech company’s most popular teaching programme is Supermaths, which offers a mix of weekly teacher-led “abacus maths” classes and online tutorials. The abacus method teaches students how to calculate complex sums first with a physical abacus board, then through visualisation. The UK franchise package also includes the firm’s English, coding and cyber security courses.

Founder Rashmi Mantri said: “Our Supermaths and English, coding and cyber security modules represent a management franchise with a tutoring twist. It suits both those looking for a management franchise opportunity as well as an educational franchise, since teaching can be hands-on or hands-off as desired.”

The original business started in 2015 when Mantri taught her son who was struggling with basic arithmetic how to use the abacus. Spotting a gap in the market, the software engineer-turned entrepreneur started the business. It has since grown organically and has taught thousands of students globally.

Mantri added: “When Covid struck we had to pivot the business and now we have a fully digital offering for students and franchisees alike. We built this model ourselves and know from experience what works when delivering it to students online and in person. We are constantly improving and recently added a games-based application which is proving very popular.”