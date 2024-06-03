Financial planner continues on acquisition trail with deal nudging assets under advice over £800m

From left: David Neely and Andrew Dines. Picture: contributed.

“This is a truly exciting next chapter for our team and clients,” says David Neely, owner of Synergy Financial Planning.

Chartered financial planning firm AAB Wealth has announced its latest acquisition, upping its assets under advice to more than £800 million by snapping up a peer based in Scotland’s Central Belt.

AAB Wealth, a division of Scottish accountancy major AAB (which in 2022 rebranded from Anderson Anderson & Brown), has acquired Synergy Financial Planning that is based on the outskirts of Glasgow, supports more than 200 families across central Scotland, and is described as sharing AAB Wealth’s evidence-based approach to investing.

The team from Synergy Financial Planning, which is led by David Neely, will join AAB Wealth with immediate effect and will remain based in their office in Bishopbriggs, and the combined entity will have a team amounting to 37 spread across Scotland, England and Northern Ireland. Furthermore, the deal (terms of which were not disclosed) marks the second acquisition for AAB Wealth after it acquired Aberdeen-based Kilkee Financial Planning last year.

Andrew Dines, head of AAB Wealth, which says it has experienced year-on-year growth since being established in 2011, commented: “Synergy Financial Planning is a fantastic addition to our expanding team. David has been instrumental driving the growth of the business, and his approach to financial planning and client support match perfectly with our philosophy. I look forward to welcoming David and his team to AAB Wealth to continue delivering the very best financial planning advice for our clients.”

David Neely, owner and financial planner at Synergy Financial Planning, added: “This is a truly exciting next chapter for our team and clients. Synergy and AAB Wealth have the same ethos. Developing long-lasting relationships which deliver the best outcomes in helping our clients to get the most out of life lies at the heart of what we do. The transition for Synergy Financial Planning clients will be seamless, as both of our firms utilise the same platforms and systems to support clients to achieve their financial goals.”